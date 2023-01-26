Turnaround Lead Planner

The Turnaround Planner plans and schedules bp and contractor resources to achieve the safe execution of turnarounds. The TAR Lead Planner is part of the Work Prep & Execution Team, which is responsible for managing non-cycle and cycle ending turnarounds (including regens and de-cokes), and associated TAR capital project improvements for all units within the BU.
In productions & operations, you can help shape the future of bp. We are transforming our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future. As part of our Turnarounds (TARs) and Outages team, you’ll partner with sites and regions to safely develop and execute top quartile TAR events. You will apply your distinctive capabilities, to adapt and enable us to solve one of the greatest challenges of our time, developing new skills in a rapidly changing environment within the operational heart of bp.
The Turnaround (TAR) Lead Planner’s primary objective is to support the six Turnaround Department primary goals:
Risk