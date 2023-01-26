Turnaround Lead Planner

Job summary

The Turnaround Planner plans and schedules bp and contractor resources to achieve the safe execution of turnarounds. The TAR Lead Planner is part of the Work Prep & Execution Team, which is responsible for managing non-cycle and cycle ending turnarounds (including regens and de-cokes), and associated TAR capital project improvements for all units within the BU.



In productions & operations, you can help shape the future of bp. We are transforming our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future. As part of our Turnarounds (TARs) and Outages team, you’ll partner with sites and regions to safely develop and execute top quartile TAR events. You will apply your distinctive capabilities, to adapt and enable us to solve one of the greatest challenges of our time, developing new skills in a rapidly changing environment within the operational heart of bp.



The Turnaround (TAR) Lead Planner’s primary objective is to support the six Turnaround Department primary goals:

Safely develop and execute turnarounds.

Cooperatively set and meet milestones while facilitating scope development.

Integrate and align all TAR stakeholders - BP and contractors.

Deliver quality events on schedule and on budget.

Develop and provide consistent, sustainable training to achieve TAR goals.

Transfer information and knowledge through historical documentation and recordkeeping.

Work with TAR Event Leads (Squad Leads) to develop refinery unit TAR objectives and goals.

Establish accountability for self and team by developing and communicating unit TAR planning milestones.

Use best method of communication to ensure common understanding, communicating information so that it is timely and relevant.

Actively participate on teams, sharing information, and offering advice and encouragement to others.

Understand the role of the team and how to contribute to the commercial success of the Business Unit.

Understand the overall site organization and how to interact to effectively perform work activities.

Effectively transfer work-related knowledge to other team members.

Participate in peer reviews, as needed, for the BP TAR network.

Work with the cost controls group to prepare work orders and purchase requisitions. Perform material take-off lists in accordance with BP standards for TAR work scope.

Approve third party invoicing/timesheets for services rendered.

Key Accountabilities:LeadershipOrganization

Risk

Work with Projects to develop overall TAR risk register, identifying major risks and a mitigation plan to minimize risk.

Assess and manage risk and apply principles consistently. Identify opportunities to control and mitigate risks.

Successfully complete all required Health, Safety, Security and Environmental (HSSE) training. Apply HSSE training, policies, and standards directly to work activities.

Work with the Safety and Environmental Departments on safety execution and waste plans in accordance with HSSE policies.

Recognize and act to improve work situations that impact the health and safety of others. Inspire people to achieve BP goals of no accidents, no harm to people, and no harm to the environment.

Understand the purpose for and apply the principles and policies of Management of Change (MOC), Process Safety Management (PSM), and Control of Work (CoW) in order to ensure personal safety and health, technical and mechanical integrity, environmental health, security of the facility, and energy isolation.

Serve as Planner/Scheduler for CoW at the site.

Ensure that all contractor PSM training, and other contractor safety requirements set by the HSSE and Procurement Departments, are up to date.

Understand personal and organizational responsibilities and procedures during an emergency.

Facilitate communication between and work closely with various refinery departments to develop/justify unit TAR work scope, schedule, and budget.

Develop and/or lead the development of detailed, safe, and cost-effective multi-craft construction execution plans and schedules for each individual unit TAR work scope items.

Perform constructability reviews. Review projects to minimize potential problems during TAR, such as limitations to access needed for work to be conducted, compatibility of materials, coordination of trades, sequencing of tasks, and project scheduling.

Incorporate individual work scope plans to create an overall TAR unit resource-loaded schedule (manpower and equipment). Responsible and accountable for communicating the integrated plan to all affected work groups.

Manage the safe execution of TAR activities. Ensure that construction activities comply with applicable legal, regulatory, site and corporate policies and procedures.

Ensure that overall TAR construction completion sign-off plans (ORR) are in place.

Work with TAR Event Leads to develop, review, and maintain overall project schedules, milestones, cost estimates, trends, and project controls for turnaround activities.

Prepare daily logs to document actual turnaround work progress, scope, and productivity.

Accomplish work with concern for quality and improvement.

Review previous unit turnaround documentation/lessons learned, and prepare detailed TAR closeout report post-turnaround, identifying new lessons learned, a detailed account of work completed, and future anticipated turnaround work scope (80/20 Worklist).

Privilege to Operate

Accomplish work in compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Use metrics to measure and manage performance, providing clear delegation and accountability consistent with business requirements (e.g., cost report summary, P6 critical path reports).

Forecast milestone completions (Navi Track), and resource projections.

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Construction Management preferred or HS diploma or GED with at least ten years of relevant planning/scheduling TAR or TAR execution management experience required.

Ability to climb stairways and ladders, enter confined spaces, and use respiratory and personal protective equipment.

Working knowledge of TAR processes and procedures

Working knowledge of project controls

Good communication skills

ProceduresAssetsOptimizationResultsExperience and Qualifications: