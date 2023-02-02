Turnaround Lead Planner

Job summary

TAR Lead Planner provide leadership and technical expertise to the TAR Team for Non-cycle ending events as well as the execution stage of various assigned outages. This team is composed of maintenance supervisors, contract job representatives, execution contractors as well as supporting disciplines across all 5 stages of the TAR. The Turnaround NCE/Execution Coordinator provides direction and targets for Agile work teams and is responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives.

Key responsibilities:

Accountable for leading the Turnaround Common Practice (TCP) process for assigned events, communicating and tracking teams progress against TCP milestones to ensure good FEL and execution.

Accountable for the execution oversight of site/region non-cycling ending outages.

Accountable for the timely preparation and execution of assigned events.

Accountable for the creation, review and updates to the TAR Risk Register & Action Item Logs to ensure proper due dates and mitigation plans.

Accountable for communication with TAR Management and Area Steering Team members statuses, risks and challenges.

Accountable for the development and mentoring of planning and execution teams.

Required:

Experience in petrochemical turnarounds industry.

Experience in planning, scheduling, and execution of TAR, Projects or significant Maintenance events.

Capable of influencing across disciplines.

Track record in project management skills.

Experienced in contractor management and performance.

Understands fundamental estimating and

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

