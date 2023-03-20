Turnaround Lead Planner

In productions & operations, you can help shape the future of bp. We are transforming our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future. As part of our Turnarounds (TARs) and Outages team, you’ll partner with sites and regions to safely develop and execute top quartile TAR events. You will apply your distinctive capabilities, to adapt and enable us to solve one of the greatest challenges of our time, developing new skills in a rapidly changing environment within the operational heart of bp.