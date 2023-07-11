Turnaround Lead Planner

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

In productions & operations, you can help shape the future of bp. We are transforming our hydrocarbons business to be at the heart of bp’s net zero future. As part of our Turnarounds (TARs) and Outages team, you’ll partner with sites and regions to safely develop and execute top quartile TAR events. You will apply your distinctive capabilities, to adapt and enable us to solve one of the greatest challenges of our time, developing new skills in a rapidly changing environment within the operational heart of bp. Join our Production & Operations Team and advance your career as aTurnaround Lead Planner. This role is responsible for developing and leading the planning team as required to deliver all TAR work scope plans in the appropriate tool following prescribed BP Guidelines. Develops and/or leads the development of detailed, safe, and cost-effective multi-craft construction execution plans and schedules for each individual unit TAR work scope item. Role also assists in the development of accurate cost estimates. The TAR Lead Planner is the Execution lead (Area/Block Lead) for all the planned work they supervised developing managing all contractor field activity ensuring that scope is delivered safely and efficiently per plan. Lead Planner ensures changes/cost/schedule data is updated accurately. The TAR Lead Planner is a critical role on the Event Delivery Squad, accountable to the Event Lead for all TAR Planning and Field execution activities

Production & Operations



Operations Group



In this role You will:

• Manage and provide guidance to a squad of TAR Planners, 3rd Party Planners, and Execution Contractor Planners

• Act as the overall area/unit/block lead for field execution of approved TAR scope owning safety, efficiency, and quality of bp and contractor field activities

• Be accountable for planning team’s deliverables and the coordination of assigned planners' product output.

• Work as the single point of accountability for developing and managing the plan to deliver Work Packages consistent with TCP 5.0 milestone requirements for approved TAR scope.

• Be accountable to ensure consistency and quality of work packages per requirements.

• Be responsible for team oversight of the development of detailed job plans for scope on the approved TAR worklist.

• Coordinate and deliver field walk downs for approved scope

• Identify scope overlap during Validate and Select phase and communicate it to scope requesters

• Provide construction, plot plan and logistics information into the TAR Execution Plan.

• Be accountable to perform constructability reviews of all Turnaround managed scope.

• Be accountable for team oversight in field tagging items on the approved TAR work scope.• Lead the development and optimization of the TAR Schedule.

• Be responsible for developing and identifying potential work area conflicts and coordinating priorities with the TAR Event Lead.

• Be responsible for developing crane/equipment, scaffold, and other TAR support craft execution strategy/priorities.

• Be responsible for the Bill of Material completion of all non-Engineered materials, including order verifications, delivery status tracking, and contingency plans for material threats

• Contribute to TAR Appraise, Select, and Define Stage Estimate.

• Be responsible for creating and coordinating all rental equipment and temporary facilities.

• Be responsible for updating the worklist after Scope Freeze

• Be responsible to track the planning performance of 3rd party contractor according the agreed KPI’s

What You will need to be successful:

• Minimum of high school diploma or equivalent

• Minimum of 5 years of relevant industry experience

• Working knowledge of TAR processes and procedures

• Working knowledge of project controls

• Proficiency in English, Dutch language knowledge is an advantage

• Ability to develop a plan to meet milestone compliance with planning activities

• Ability to lead a team of planners in the development of work preparations, scheduling activities, and the execution of turnaround scope.

• Capable of working across departments to coordinate with other disciplines

• Ability to guide, coach, and mentor other team members

• Good communication, critical thinking, and troubleshooting skills



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



