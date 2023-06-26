Turnaround Lead Planner

Responsible for providing TAR expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
As TAR Planning Squad Lead you will manage and provide guidance to a squad of TAR Planners, 3rd Party Planners, and Execution Contractor Planners during the Plan Phase of TCP 5.0.
Responsible to be overall area/unit/block lead for field execution of approved TAR scope owning safety, efficiency, and quality of bp and contractor field activities
Accountable for planning team's deliverables and the coordination of assigned planners' product output.
Single point of accountability for developing and managing the plan to deliver Work Packages consistent with TCP 5.0 (TAR common process) milestone requirements for approved TAR scope and to ensure consistency and quality of work packages per requirements.
Accountable for coordinating and delivering field walk downs for approved scope Another responsibility that you have is during Validate and Select phase to pull all TAR required scope from Work management system (SAP or Maximo), identifying scope overlap, duplications and communicating to scope owners. Meantime TAR Lead Planner is providing the list of repeatable TAR dependent activities along with corrective orders, projects, etc.
Provide or lead the provision of the construction plot plan and logistics information into the TAR Execution Plan. You also perform Constructability reviews of all Turnaround managed scope.
Responsible for developing and identifying potential work area conflicts, simitaneous operations (SIMOPs) and coordinating priorities, developing crane/equipment, scaffold, and other TAR support craft execution strategy/priorities. Another important responsiblity is for the Bill of Material completion of all non-Engineered materials, including order verifications, delivery status tracking, and contingency plans for material threats, to create and coordinate all rental equipment and temporary facilities.
Responsible for updating the worklist after Scope Freeze, support TAR Scheduler on building links and sequence of activities in P6 and to track the planning performance of Contractor personnel according the agreed KPI's
Develop a plan to meet milestone compliance with planning activities
Able to lead a team of planners in the development of work preparations, scheduling activities, and the execution of turnaround scope.
Capable of working across departments to coordinate with other disciplines Ability to guide, coach, and mentor other team members Working knowledge of TAR processes and procedures
Working knowledge of project controls
Good communication, critical thinking, and troubleshooting skills Technical or Engineering background is preferable
Minimum of 3-5 years Planning experience is required in Miantenance, Operation or Turnaround area.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.