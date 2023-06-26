Turnaround Lead Planner

Responsible for providing TAR expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing TAR expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

As TAR Planning Squad Lead you will manage and provide guidance to a squad of TAR Planners, 3rd Party Planners, and Execution Contractor Planners during the Plan Phase of TCP 5.0.

Responsible to be overall area/unit/block lead for field execution of approved TAR scope owning safety, efficiency, and quality of bp and contractor field activities

Accountable for planning team's deliverables and the coordination of assigned planners' product output.

Single point of accountability for developing and managing the plan to deliver Work Packages consistent with TCP 5.0 (TAR common process) milestone requirements for approved TAR scope and to ensure consistency and quality of work packages per requirements.

Accountable for coordinating and delivering field walk downs for approved scope Another responsibility that you have is during Validate and Select phase to pull all TAR required scope from Work management system (SAP or Maximo), identifying scope overlap, duplications and communicating to scope owners. Meantime TAR Lead Planner is providing the list of repeatable TAR dependent activities along with corrective orders, projects, etc.

Provide or lead the provision of the construction plot plan and logistics information into the TAR Execution Plan. You also perform Constructability reviews of all Turnaround managed scope.

Responsible for developing and identifying potential work area conflicts, simitaneous operations (SIMOPs) and coordinating priorities, developing crane/equipment, scaffold, and other TAR support craft execution strategy/priorities. Another important responsiblity is for the Bill of Material completion of all non-Engineered materials, including order verifications, delivery status tracking, and contingency plans for material threats, to create and coordinate all rental equipment and temporary facilities.