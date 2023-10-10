Turnaround Lead Planner

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Lead Planner is a member of the North Sea Turnaround team and performs Non-cycle ending (NCE) work that can be completely independent of a Turnaround event or directly within a CE (cycle-ending) Turnaround event window. The lead planner provides leadership and technical expertise, often leading a small to medium sized team of contractors in planning and delivering events.



Job Description:

About the role

The lead planner plans and schedules bp and contractor resources to enable the safe execution of North Sea events. The lead planner is part of the TAR Event Lead Discipline Team, which manages non-cycle and cycle ending turnaround within the North Sea, but may also be deployed to other regions to support based on demand.

The team reporting to this role is composed of planners, schedulers, and execution contractors. All work follows the BP TAR Common Process through the life cycle of the project. Similar to a TAR Event Lead (the senior role in regional TAR teams), this role will set the direction and targets for Agile work teams and is ensures safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives for the smaller events they are assigned are met.

TAR’s play a critical role in BP’s strategic portfolio. The team is expected to deliver value and savings through efficiently planned and executed events that are in line with the Region’s Area Development Plan. Often times, TAR’s are aligned with other production sheltering opportunities to further reduce production downtime in the Region.

The role will be Aberdeen based and in line with bp's hybrid working policy will be expected to be office based 3 days per week. Offshore travel (up to 25%) is also expected.

What you will deliver

Working with the TAR Event Lead or TAR Manage for Region, the successful candidate will deliver outage objectives and goals for assigned events. This will include:

Safely develop and implement turnarounds.

Cooperatively set and meet milestones while facilitating scope development.

Integrate and align all TAR stakeholders - bp and contractors.

Deliver quality events on schedule and on budget.

Develop and provide consistent, balanced training to achieve TAR goals.

Transfer information and knowledge through historical documentation and recordkeeping.

In addition, the successful candidate will be also encouraged to:

Coach/mentor tar planners and work contributors across maintenance, operations, projects, and the supporting disciplines on the non-cycle ending outages and Turnaround objectives, goals and common process. This includes active conversations about TAR milestones and expectations around delivery from supporting functions.

Work with key stakeholders to develop scope, plans, cost estimates and schedules for the TAR event. This would include, but not limited to, participation in constructability reviews, risk assessments, and schedule optimization exercises.

Actively travel offshore and safely lead the execution teams during the event.

Understand the purpose for and apply the principles and policies of Management of Change (MOC), Process Safety Management (PSM), Control of Work (CoW), Activity Integration (AI), and handover management (GoC, etc) in order to ensure personal safety and health, technical and mechanical integrity, environmental health, security of the facility, and energy isolation.

What you will need to be successful

Essential experience:

Previous experience n petroleum or chemical Production & Operating facilities (preferably with TAR experience)

Ability to travel offshore up to 25%, including during execution of events.

Desirable experience / skills:

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, Teams, Power BI and other digital tools

Understanding of computerized maintenance management systems (SAP, Maximo etc.)

Knowledge of schedule development and scheduling software – Primavera (P6)

Critical thinking and trouble shooting skills

Ability to work as part of One Team

Ability to communicate and influence up and down the organization to achieve the desired outcome in support of TAR delivery

Ability to embrace full accountability for delivery of events and development of team.

Ability to coach/mentor planner and other TAR contributors across other parts of the organization.

Knowledge of agile ways of working and tools associated (Kanban, Sprints,etc).

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.