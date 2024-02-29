Turnaround Lead Planner

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Responsible for building and leading the planning team as required to deliver all TAR work scope plans in the appropriate tool following prescribed BP Guidelines. Develops and/or leads the development of detailed, safe, and cost-effective multi-craft construction execution plans and schedules for each individual unit TAR work scope item. Role also assists in the development of accurate cost estimates. The TAR Lead Planner is the Execution lead (Area/Block Lead) for all the planned work they supervised development over. Lead Planner manages all contractor field activity ensuring that scope is delivered safely and efficiently per plan. Lead Planner ensures changes/cost/schedule data is updated accurately. The TAR Lead Planner is a critical role on the Event Delivery Squad, accountable to the Event Lead for all TAR Planning and Field execution.



Key Accountabilities

Responsible as TAR Planning Squad Lead to manage and provide guidance to a squad of TAR Planners, 3rd Party Planners, and Execution Contractor Planners during the Plan Phase of TCP 5.0.

Responsible to be overall area/unit/block lead for field execution of approved TAR scope owning safety, efficiency, and quality of bp and contractor field activities

Accountable for planning team’s deliverables and the coordination of assigned planners' product output.

Single point of accountability for developing and managing the plan to deliver Work Packages consistent with TCP 5.0 landmark requirements for approved TAR scope.

Accountable to ensure consistency and quality of work packages per requirements.

Accountable for team oversight of the development of detailed job plans for scope on the approved TAR worklist.

Accountable for coordinating and delivering field walk downs for approved scope

Responsible during Validate and Select phase for identifying scope overlap and communicating to scope requesters

Responsible for providing construction, plot plan and logistics information into the TAR Execution Plan.

Accountable to perform constructability reviews of all Turnaround managed scope.

Leads the development and optimization of the TAR Schedule.

Responsible for developing and identifying potential work area conflicts and coordinating priorities with the TAR Event Lead.

Responsible for developing crane/equipment, scaffold, and other TAR support craft execution strategy/priorities.

Responsible for the Bill of Material completion of all non-Engineered materials, including order verifications, delivery status tracking, and contingency plans for material threats

Contributor to TAR Appraise, Select, and Define Stage Estimate.

Responsible for creating and coordinating all rental equipment and temporary facilities.

Responsible for updating the worklist after Scope Freeze

Responsible to track the planning performance of 3rd party contractor according the agreed KPI’s



Experience

Recognized Safety leader who truly drives safety performance

Recognized as a leader who demonstrates bp values of Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others

Ability to develop a plan to meet milestone compliance with planning activities

Recognized as high performer in prior roles

Has served in multiple major TARs with positive outcomes

Capable of working across departments to coordinate with other disciplines

Ability to guide, coach, and mentor other team members

Working knowledge of TAR processes and procedures

Solid understanding of project controls

Good communication, critical thinking, and troubleshooting skills

Minimum of 5 years of relevant industry experience

Minimum of high school diploma or equivalent



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

