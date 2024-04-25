Turnaround Lead Planner

Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The Lead Planner is a member of the North Sea Turnaround team and performs Non-cycle ending (NCE) work that can be completely independent from a Turnaround event or directly within a CE (cycle-ending) Turnaround event window. This role provides leadership and technical expertise, often leading a small to medium sized team of contractors in planning and delivering events. The lead planner plans and schedules bp and contractor resources to achieve the safe execution of North Sea events. The lead planner is part of the TAR Event Lead Discipline Team, which is responsible for managing non-cycle and cycle ending turnaround within the North Sea, but may also be deployed to other regions to support based on demand. Their primary role during execution is to support execution of the events through deployment offshore.

The team collaborating with the lead planner is composed of planners, schedulers, and execution contractors. All work follows the BP TAR Common Process through the life cycle of the project. Similar to a TAR Event Lead (the senior role in regional TAR teams), the lead planner provides direction and targets for Agile work teams and is responsible for safety, schedule, cost, work quality and achieving unit performance objectives for the smaller events they are assigned.

TAR’s play a critical role in BP’s strategic portfolio. The team is expected to deliver value and savings through efficiently planned and implemented events that are in line with the Region’s Area Development Plan. Often times, TAR’s are aligned with other production sheltering opportunities to further reduce production downtime in the Region.

The lead planner will be supporting the NS region, and based in Aberdeen, Scotland. The role will follow the standard 60/40 (office/home) work protocols that BP has implemented. The 9/80 working schedule is no longer supported for BP.

Employee will be expected to embrace and outwardly display the core values of BP – Safety, Courage, One Team, Respect, and Excellence.

Key Accountabilities:

Work with TAR Event Lead or TAR Manager for Region to develop outage objectives and goals for assigned events.

Key objectives include: Safely develop and implement turnarounds. Cooperatively set and meet achievements while facilitating scope development. Integrate and align all TAR partners - bp and contractors. Deliver quality events on schedule and on budget. Develop and provide consistent, sustainable training to achieve TAR goals. Transfer information and knowledge through historical documentation and recordkeeping.

Coach/mentor tar planners and work contributors across maintenance, operations, projects, and the supporting disciplines on the non-cycle ending outages and Turnaround objectives, goals and common process. This includes active conversations about TAR landmarks and expectations around delivery from supporting functions.

Work with key partners to develop scope, plans, cost estimates and schedules for the TAR event. This would include, but not limited to, participation in constructability reviews, risk assessments, and schedule optimization exercises.

Actively travel offshore and safely lead the execution teams during the event.

Understand the purpose for and apply the principles and policies of Management of Change (MOC), Process Safety Management (PSM), Control of Work (CoW), Activity Integration (AI), and handover management (GoC, etc) in order to ensure personal safety and health, technical and mechanical integrity, environmental health, security of the facility, and energy isolation.

Essential Education:

High school diploma or equivalent experience. A higher education (engineering degree, etc) or technical qualification/degree may assist in the role.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5-10 years of previous experience in petroleum or chemical Production & Operating facilities, TAR experience preferred.

Ability to travel offshore (must be able to pass Physical fitness assessment and offshore required training) up to 25%, including during execution of events.

Desirable criteria:

Proficient in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, Teams, Power BI and other digital tools

Basic understanding of computerized maintenance management systems (SAP, Maximo etc.)

Basic understanding of schedule development and scheduling software – Primavera (P6)

Critical thinking and trouble shooting skills

Ability to work as part of One Team

Stakeholder management – ability to communicate and influence up and down the organization to achieve the desired outcome in support of TAR delivery

Accountability – embrace full accountability for delivery of events and development of team.

Coaching – ability to coach/mentor planner and other TAR contributors across other parts of the organization.

Knowledge of agile ways of working and tools associated (Kanban, Sprints, etc).

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



