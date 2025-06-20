Turnaround Lead Planner

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Responsible as TAR Planning Squad Lead to manage and provide guidance to a squad of Turnaround Planners, 3rd Party Planners, and Execution Contractor Planners during the Plan Phase of TCP/OCP.

Responsible to be overall area/unit/block lead for field execution of approved TAR scope owning safety, efficiency, and quality of bp and contractor field activities.

Accountable for planning team’s deliverables and the coordination of assigned planners' product output. They will also work closely with bp TSI planning group to oversee and assign work to that team, as required. The TSI planning team is an extension of the local planning teams at site.

Single point of accountability for developing and managing the plan to deliver Work Packages consistent with TCP/OCP milestone requirements for approved TAR scope.

Accountable to ensure consistency and quality of work packages per requirements.

Responsible for scoping and scope optimization delivery for an event. This responsibility includes working with the TSI scope optimization leads to collect and optimize scope in support of delivery on behalf of the event lead.

Accountable for team oversight of the development of detailed job plans for scope on the approved TAR worklist.

Accountable for coordinating and delivering field walk downs for approved scope.

Responsible during Validate and Select phase for identifying scope overlap and communicating to scope requesters.

Responsible for providing construction, plot plan and logistics information into the TAR Execution Plan.

Accountable to perform constructability reviews of all Turnaround managed scope.

Accountable for team oversight in field tagging items on the approved TAR work scope.

Leads the development and optimization of the TAR Schedule.

Responsible for developing and identifying potential work area conflicts and coordinating priorities with the TAR Event Lead.

Responsible for developing crane/equipment, scaffold, and other TAR support craft execution strategy/priorities.

Responsible for the Bill of Material completion of all non-Engineered materials, including order verifications, delivery status tracking, and contingency plans for material threats.

Contributor to TAR Appraise, Select, and Define Stage Estimate.

Responsible for creating and coordinating all rental equipment and temporary facilities.

Responsible for updating the worklist after Scope Freeze.

Responsible to track the planning performance of 3rd party contractor according the agreed KPI’s.

Key interface with TSI Delivery Team Leads (DTL) when identifying planner demands and assignments for their site. DTLs will support local coaching of planning team, but LP maintains the responsibility of a quality workpack and end product as part of the event delivery squad.