Turnaround Manager

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

At a Refinery or Regional production level, the TAR & Outages Manager - Whiting, provides leadership to the deployed Turnaround (TAR) Team and is accountable for integrating all aspects of TAR delivery, collaborating with key partners including Operations, Projects, Inspection, HSSE, Maintenance, and Technical. Responsible for the successful completion of all turnarounds in a safe, environmentally compliant, and high-quality manner that meets the TAR schedule and budget. Developing and leading a safe and inclusive culture for your team that focuses on promoting the BP Values.

Role Accountabilities

Overall TAR delivery for refining and production sites (Area of responsibility)

Successful delivery of TAR’s and major outages in accordance with TAR Common Process (TCP)

Integrated member of site leadership team, driving a One Team approach to TAR delivery

Self-Verification of TAR delivery against TCP milestones

Support and participation in site TAR strategy development

Delivery of site-specific TAR improvement plan

Support site TAR agile teams as Product Owner and provide guidance and support to teams delivering TAR events (Removing Impediments, etc.).

Experience

Required:

+5 Years of TAR, Maintenance Projects, or Capital Project Management

Mastery in communication at all levels of the organization

Ability to manage through influence

Experience in people development and team capabilities

Preferred:

+10 years of turnaround leadership experience

Experienced as a senior level leader

Significant understanding of turnaround processes and practices

Project Management certification – i.e., PMP, AACE PSP or equivalent

Engineering/ Technical Degree or equivalent (MSc or MBA)

Key Interfaces

TAR Central Teams (Excellence, Strategy and WP&E)

Site / Regional Leadership Team

Site / Regional Discipline Managers and Operations Leaders

Engineering Teams

Operations Superintendents

Major/ Site Project Teams

Procurement

Key Disciplines / Job Families Reporting to T3 Role

TAR Event Leads

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to request any accommodations!