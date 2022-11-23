Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Turnaround Manager

Turnaround Manager

Turnaround Manager

  • Location United States - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142918BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

At a Refinery or Regional production level, the TAR & Outages Manager - Whiting, provides leadership to the deployed Turnaround (TAR) Team and is accountable for integrating all aspects of TAR delivery, collaborating with key partners including Operations, Projects, Inspection, HSSE, Maintenance, and Technical. Responsible for the successful completion of all turnarounds in a safe, environmentally compliant, and high-quality manner that meets the TAR schedule and budget. Developing and leading a safe and inclusive culture for your team that focuses on promoting the BP Values.

Role Accountabilities

  • Overall TAR delivery for refining and production sites (Area of responsibility)

  • Successful delivery of TAR’s and major outages in accordance with TAR Common Process (TCP)

  • Integrated member of site leadership team, driving a One Team approach to TAR delivery

  • Self-Verification of TAR delivery against TCP milestones

  • Support and participation in site TAR strategy development

  • Delivery of site-specific TAR improvement plan

  • Support site TAR agile teams as Product Owner and provide guidance and support to teams delivering TAR events (Removing Impediments, etc.).

Experience

Required:

  • +5 Years of TAR, Maintenance Projects, or Capital Project Management

  • Mastery in communication at all levels of the organization

  • Ability to manage through influence

  • Experience in people development and team capabilities

Preferred:

  • +10 years of turnaround leadership experience

  • Experienced as a senior level leader

  • Significant understanding of turnaround processes and practices

  • Project Management certification – i.e., PMP, AACE PSP or equivalent

  • Engineering/ Technical Degree or equivalent (MSc or MBA)

Key Interfaces

  • TAR Central Teams (Excellence, Strategy and WP&E)

  • Site / Regional Leadership Team

  • Site / Regional Discipline Managers and Operations Leaders

  • Engineering Teams

  • Operations Superintendents

  • Major/ Site Project Teams

  • Procurement

Key Disciplines / Job Families Reporting to T3 Role

  • TAR Event Leads

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to request any accommodations!

Apply Search all jobs at bp