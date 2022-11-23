Turnaround Manager

At a Refinery or Regional production level, the TAR & Outages Manager - Whiting, provides leadership to the deployed Turnaround (TAR) Team and is accountable for integrating all aspects of TAR delivery, collaborating with key partners including Operations, Projects, Inspection, HSSE, Maintenance, and Technical. Responsible for the successful completion of all turnarounds in a safe, environmentally compliant, and high-quality manner that meets the TAR schedule and budget. Developing and leading a safe and inclusive culture for your team that focuses on promoting the BP Values.
Role Accountabilities
Overall TAR delivery for refining and production sites (Area of responsibility)
Successful delivery of TAR’s and major outages in accordance with TAR Common Process (TCP)
Integrated member of site leadership team, driving a One Team approach to TAR delivery
Self-Verification of TAR delivery against TCP milestones
Support and participation in site TAR strategy development
Delivery of site-specific TAR improvement plan
Support site TAR agile teams as Product Owner and provide guidance and support to teams delivering TAR events (Removing Impediments, etc.).
Experience
Required:
+5 Years of TAR, Maintenance Projects, or Capital Project Management
Mastery in communication at all levels of the organization
Ability to manage through influence
Experience in people development and team capabilities
Preferred:
+10 years of turnaround leadership experience
Experienced as a senior level leader
Significant understanding of turnaround processes and practices
Project Management certification – i.e., PMP, AACE PSP or equivalent
Engineering/ Technical Degree or equivalent (MSc or MBA)
Key Interfaces
TAR Central Teams (Excellence, Strategy and WP&E)
Site / Regional Leadership Team
Site / Regional Discipline Managers and Operations Leaders
Engineering Teams
Operations Superintendents
Major/ Site Project Teams
Procurement
Key Disciplines / Job Families Reporting to T3 Role
TAR Event Leads
Why join us?
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to request any accommodations!