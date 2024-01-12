Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Grade IResponsible for supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have 75,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together.

Turnaround Planner E&I

Responsible for developing the planning team as required to deliver all TAR work scope plans in the appropriate tool following prescribed BP Guidelines. Develops and/or leads the development of detailed, safe, and cost-effective multi-craft construction execution plans and schedules for each individual unit TAR work scope item. Role also assists in the development of accurate cost estimates. The TAR Planner is responsible for all the planned work they developing managing all contractor field activity ensuring that scope is delivered safely and efficiently per plan. The TAR Planner ensures changes/cost/schedule data is updated accurately. The TAR Planner is a critical role on the Event Delivery Squad, accountable to the Event Lead for all TAR Planning and Field execution activities.

Responsible to be overall area/unit/block lead for field execution of approved TAR scope owning safety, efficiency, and quality of bp and contractor field activities.

Accountable for planning team’s deliverables and the coordination of assigned planners' product output.

Single point of accountability for developing and managing the plan to deliver Work Packages consistent with TCP 5.0 milestone requirements for approved TAR scope.

Accountable to ensure consistency and quality of work packages per requirements.

Accountable for team oversight of the development of detailed job plans for scope on the approved TAR worklist.

Accountable for coordinating and delivering field walk downs for approved scope.

Responsible during Validate and Select phase for identifying scope overlap and communicating to scope requesters.

Responsible for providing construction, plot plan and logistics information into the TAR Execution Plan.

Accountable to perform constructability reviews of all Turnaround managed scope.

Accountable for team oversight in field tagging items on the approved TAR work scope.

Leads the development and optimization of the TAR Schedule.

Responsible for developing and identifying potential work area conflicts and coordinating priorities with the TAR Event Lead.

Responsible for developing crane/equipment, scaffold, and other TAR support craft execution strategy/priorities.

Responsible for the Bill of Material completion of all non-Engineered materials, including order verifications, delivery status tracking, and contingency plans for material threats.

Contributor to TAR Appraise, Select, and Define Stage Estimate.

Responsible for creating and coordinating all rental equipment and temporary facilities.

Responsible for updating the worklist after Scope Freeze.

Responsible to track the planning performance of 3rd party contractor according the agreed KPI’s.

Minimum of 2 years of relevant industry experience

Minimum of high school diploma or equivalent

Ability to develop a plan to meet milestone compliance with planning activities

Ability to lead a team of planners in the development of work preparations, scheduling activities, and the execution of turnaround scope.

Capable of working across departments to coordinate with other disciplines

Ability to guide, coach, and mentor other team members

Working knowledge of TAR processes and procedures

Working knowledge of project controls Good communication, critical thinking, and troubleshooting skills



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.