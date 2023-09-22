Turnaround Planner

Job summary

Responsible for building and leading the planning team as required to deliver all TAR work scope plans in the appropriate tool following prescribed BP Guidelines. Develops and/or leads the development of detailed, safe, and cost-effective multi-craft construction execution plans and schedules for each individual unit TAR work scope item. Role also assists in the development of accurate cost estimates. The TAR Lead Planner is the Execution lead (Area/Block Lead) for all the planned work they supervised development over. Lead Planner manages all contractor field activity ensuring that scope is delivered safely and efficiently per plan. Lead Planner ensures changes/cost/schedule data is updated accurately. The TAR Lead Planner is a critical role on the Event Delivery Squad, accountable to the Event Lead for all TAR Planning and Field execution.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for building and leading the planning team as required to deliver all TAR work scope plans in the appropriate tool following prescribed BP Guidelines. Develops and/or leads the development of detailed, safe, and cost-effective multi-craft construction execution plans and schedules for each individual unit TAR work scope item. Role also assists in the development of accurate cost estimates.The TAR Lead Planner is the Execution lead (Area/Block Lead) for all the planned work they supervised development over. Lead Planner manages all contractor field activity ensuring that scope is delivered safely and efficiently per plan. Lead Planner ensures changes/cost/schedule data is updated accurately. The TAR Lead Planner is a critical role on the Event Delivery Squad, accountable to the Event Lead for all TAR Planning and Field execution.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Responsible as TAR Planning Squad Lead to manage and provide guidance to a squad of TAR Planners, 3rd Party Planners, and Execution Contractor Planners during the Plan Phase of TCP 5.0.

Responsible to be overall area/unit/block lead for field execution of approved TAR scope owning safety, efficiency, and quality of bp and contractor field activities.

Accountable for planning team’s deliverables and the coordination of assigned planners' product output.

Single point of accountability for developing and managing the plan to deliver Work Packages consistent with TCP 5.0 milestone requirements for approved TAR scope.

Accountable to ensure consistency and quality of work packages per requirements.

Accountable for team oversight of the development of detailed job plans for scope on the approved TAR worklist.

Accountable for coordinating and delivering field walk downs for approved scope.

Responsible during Validate and Select phase for identifying scope overlap and communicating to scope requesters.

Responsible for providing construction, plot plan and logistics information into the TAR Execution Plan.

Accountable to perform constructability reviews of all Turnaround managed scope.

Accountable for team oversight in field tagging items on the approved TAR work scope.

Leads the development and optimization of the TAR Schedule.

Responsible for developing and identifying potential work area conflicts and coordinating priorities with the TAR Event Lead.

Responsible for developing crane/equipment, scaffold, and other TAR support craft execution strategy/priorities.

Responsible for the Bill of Material completion of all non-Engineered materials, including order verifications, delivery status tracking, and contingency plans for material threats.

Contributor to TAR Appraise, Select, and Define Stage Estimate.

Responsible for creating and coordinating all rental equipment and temporary facilities.

Responsible for updating the worklist after Scope Freeze

Responsible to track the planning performance of 3rd party contractor according the agreed KPI’s.

Essential Education and Experience

High school diploma or equivalent

Minimum of 5 years of relevant industry experience

Recognized Safety leader who truly drives safety performance.

Recognized as a leader who demonstrates bp values of Live our purpose, play to win and care for others.

Ability to develop a plan to meet milestone compliance with planning activities.

Has demonstrated in roles for 3+ years with bp the ability to lead a team of planners/Coordinators in the development of work preparations, scheduling activities, cost estimating and the execution of turnaround scope. Has significant prior experience in field.

Recognized as high performer in prior roles.

Has served in multiple major TARs with positive outcomes.

Capable of working across departments to coordinate with other disciplines.

Ability to guide, coach, and mentor other team members.

Working knowledge of TAR processes and procedures

Working knowledge of project controls

Good communication, critical thinking, and troubleshooting skills

How much do we pay (Base)? $ 96,000-178,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.