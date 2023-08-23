Job summary

Grade G Responsible for acting as a dedicated category resource for Turnarounds in Refining and Production. Responsible for critical milestones associated with Procurement Turnaround Common Process compliance, strategic category improvements for associated with Turnaround Contractor Strategy, bp Solutions support and interfaces, and a key escalation and integration point for successful turnaround execution.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Grade GResponsible for acting as a dedicated category resource for Turnarounds in Refining and Production. Responsible for critical milestones associated with Procurement Turnaround Common Process compliance, strategic category improvements for associated with Turnaround Contractor Strategy, bp Solutions support and interfaces, and a key escalation and integration point for successful turnaround execution.



Job Description:

Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future? We are looking for a Procurement Analyst to join our team!

The Turnaround Procurement Advisor will join the Maintenance, Turnaround, and Inspection (MTI) Procurement team which falls within our Supply Operations Procurement team. You will be at forefront of supply chain engagement, using progressive solutions to solve real business challenges, and position bp to competitively deliver on our operating commitments whilst meeting our Sustainability objectives, particularly, Net Zero ambition.

Build deep market expertise and be confident in partnering with various business teams to gain understanding demand and business objectives, drive category strategy and supplier relationships across Production and Refining businesses. Actively manage delivery of supply chain results for MTI portfolio and drive supplier collaboration and efficiency programs.

In this role you will

Deliver a safe, reliable, risk managed supply base to our businesses

Work collaboratively with our key interface groups to provide our market knowledge and category expertise to enable on time delivery of critical Turnaround Common Process deliverables to our businesses.

Build strategic relationships with key suppliers to enable sustainable performance and transformative ideas that benefit both parties

Contribute to an engaged and energized people-focused culture that partners, collaborates, and builds trust with our key stakeholder and interface groups

Focus mainly on building and delivering a TAR Contractor Strategy with bp Solutions and business which will help in delivering improved TARs for years to come!

Essential Education and Experience

You will provide timely and effective supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment, leading supplier engagement, and determining effective contracting and strategy development. A successful candidate will demonstrate the following attributes:

Deep knowledge of bp’s purpose, aims, and ambitions and of the external market and leading practices. Strategic problem solvers, applying innovation and design thinking skills to drive commercial results and outcomes. Prioritizes long-term business goals to deliver value over short term wins.

Networks and manages relationships inside and outside of bp. Uses breadth of styles to influence, align, and gain support from a range of stakeholders. Creates respectful and high-performing teams – internally and externally with suppliers.

Has or is quickly willing to learn how Turnarounds and Turnaround services are used in our businesses to ensure supplier capability, risk management, and commercial efficiency.

Strong and effective communication skills will be key in ensuring alignment and support for strategy development and project execution

Genuine passion for developing novel and progressive resilient hydrocarbon supply chain solutions

Basic Understanding of Oil & Gas Industry (Services knowledge would be a plus)

Ability to work in an agile way within multi-disciplinary teams

Ability to listen to others and learn quickly

University degree in Procurement, Law, Engineering or other relevant field

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.