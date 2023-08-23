Grade G Responsible for acting as a dedicated category resource for Turnarounds in Refining and Production. Responsible for critical milestones associated with Procurement Turnaround Common Process compliance, strategic category improvements for associated with Turnaround Contractor Strategy, bp Solutions support and interfaces, and a key escalation and integration point for successful turnaround execution.
Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future? We are looking for a Procurement Analyst to join our team!
The Turnaround Procurement Advisor will join the Maintenance, Turnaround, and Inspection (MTI) Procurement team which falls within our Supply Operations Procurement team. You will be at forefront of supply chain engagement, using progressive solutions to solve real business challenges, and position bp to competitively deliver on our operating commitments whilst meeting our Sustainability objectives, particularly, Net Zero ambition.
Build deep market expertise and be confident in partnering with various business teams to gain understanding demand and business objectives, drive category strategy and supplier relationships across Production and Refining businesses. Actively manage delivery of supply chain results for MTI portfolio and drive supplier collaboration and efficiency programs.
You will provide timely and effective supply chain support, market intelligence and supply chain risk assessment, leading supplier engagement, and determining effective contracting and strategy development. A successful candidate will demonstrate the following attributes:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
