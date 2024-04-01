Turnaround Quality Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Synopsis

The Quality Turnaround Lead provides technical guidance and support in the Quality Assurance/Quality Control space for our (TAR) Turnaround Planning teams and beyond as specified. The breadth of the role has the potential to become quite large and requires engagement with upper leadership within and outside of the base department. The Lead is also responsible for the support and guidance of the team, which is comprised of inspectors who are assigned to and co-located with the Projects and TAR Team. Their responsibilities primarily entail activities related to on-site and off-site welded fabrication.

The Quality Lead will create consistency and repeatability in the following areas:

Do

Collaborate with projects and management to understand all planned scope of work that requires inspection, engineering, and procurement support. Utilize the project controls resourcing model to look ahead at inspection resource needs and adjust labor as needed

Ensure documentation and quality records are appropriately reviewed, revised, and accepted by the proper personnel

Understand the role that contractors play in our current organization, including loaned employees to the department as well as contractors performing services and providing materials. Forecast appropriate resource needs based on project workload

Ensure the team verifies each contractor’s quality documentation is aligned with BP inspection and engineering requirements

Initiate appropriate action to resolve quality-related issues, develop crisp lines of communication with our contracting partners and their QC representatives to effect resolution

Keep the project teams appraised of issues, progress, discovery, and resource needs from a quality perspective

Confirm quality alignment between the Project Manager, Engineering, Procurement, and Supply Chain Management; Heath Safety Security and Environment ; construction, commissioning, and Turnaround functions

Participate or delegate participation as needed in design reviews and other technical meetings regarding projects requiring an Inspection, Corrosion and Materials Engineering lens

Review and support of inspection and testing plans, engineering welding requirements, issued for construction drawings, third party inspection activities, pre-inspection meetings, and welding procedure specifications

Demonstrate safety leadership by performing in a safe, professional manner, being responsible for the safety of others, and speaking up and/or shutting down work if vital

Ensure the receipt and review of contractor quality assurance manuals and perform and/or delegate work audits to verify compliance with BP expectations

Train team leaders, supervisors, planners, and field coordinators in their roles and responsibilities in the quality control process

Establish, track, and report quality control key performance indicators

Support the Turnaround teams with scope development, constructability reviews, job plan preparation, QMP review, and work package development

Lead

Provide directional guidance and support to ensure priorities are understood and the level of emphasis is applied appropriately for the given task

Become familiar with the Deviation Request Process as it pertains to our STP, codes etc.

Maintain an open dialogue with our partners and interface regularly with our leads to socialize expectations and to resolve issues

Review project budgets to ensure appropriate funding has been allocated for quality activities

Develop

Accountable for managing a multi-year effort to consolidate/streamline our various policies and procedures that are in place today so that they complement each other in a more intuitive way

Collaborate with procurement to understand material lead times in order to support the purchase of engineered equipment, connect with the inspection and engineering departments to ensure procurement is providing the appropriate requirements during the solicitation of all mechanical fabrication bids

Identify the quality records that will be generated throughout the course of the project and create a repeatable process for retention

Experience and Qualifications

Basic Requirements

Minimum 10 years’ experience in a refinery setting, performing a discipline engineering or inspection role with an emphasis on Quality Assurance/Quality Control as it pertains to new construction and turnarounds

Effectively communicate in cross-functional group settings

Extensive Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint experience

Experience in technical writing and the development of written procedures and policies

Supervisory Experience

Strong teamwork and communication skills

Preferred Job Specific Skills

Demonstrate proficiency with industry codes and standards as well as BP specifications and practices related to welded fabrication and construction

Experienced in the review of welding procedure specifications, welder performance qualifications, and procedure qualification records

Sufficient knowledge in materials and damage mechanisms in a refinery setting to recognize when an issue needs to be raised with the appropriate subject matter expert(s)

Understand the components required for a successful outcome with an outside fabricator

Demonstrated proficiency and knowledge in reviewing and signing off fabricators’ construction, repair, and/or alteration, and turnover Quality packages

Knowledge of applicable and appropriate field quality auditing methods

AWS CWI preferred or strong welding engineering/application knowledge

Knowledge in ASME B31.3 & ASME B31.1

Knowledge in ASME Section VIII Div. 1 & Div. 2 & API-510

Knowledge in ASME Section V and NACE

Familiar with pressure vessel inspections in accordance with the National Board Inspection Code

NDE familiarity (MT, PT, UT, RT, PAUT)

Familiar with positive material identification

Ability to develop and apply change leadership concept and tools

Ability to recognize innovation in technology as it pertains to quality assurance/quality control

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



