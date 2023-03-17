Job summary

bpSolutions has an open role for an entry level Turnaround scheduler. The Turnaround Scheduler develops and creates a Primavera schedule for their assigned units/areas. As the Turnaround Scheduler, you will partner with the Turnaround, Projects, and Maintenance planning teams to develop, review, track, and report on progress through the entire Turnaround Life Cycle. To be successful as the Turnaround Scheduler, you will need to demonstrate experience in following and applying scheduling processes from schedule creation to close out.

What you will deliver

Provides visible safety leadership throughout bpSolutions on and off-site.

Reports to the Lead Scheduler for technical aspects of their role.

Deployed at bp assets to support schedule development as a team member in scheduling squads lead by the asset’s department Lead Scheduler.

Develop and maintain appropriate, accurate, and integrated schedules within the BP Primavera database to support efficient execution of work, cash flows, and cost forecasts.

Provide scheduling KPI’s to report on performance and targets.

Identify, analyze, and respond to project opportunities, risks, and uncertainties.

Facilitate interactive planning sessions, integrated scheduling sessions, etc.

Support team with stage gated process.

Support construction schedules for projects in the field.

Implement appropriate levels of field quantity & schedule analysis to validate contractor field progress.

Work with site resources to complete all closeout requirements, including lessons learned exercises.

Work onsite with a 40-hour work week, receiving the day to day priorities from the TAR Controls manager or Lead TAR scheduler.

Work during Turnaround will require additional working hours and modified work schedule.

What you will need to be successful

Previous turnaround scheduling experience (c. 1 year +)

Strong verbal and written communicate skills and ability to work independently to accomplish deliverables.

Who you will work with

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

While deployed this role’s day to day priorities will be directed by the site’s Turnaround lead scheduler and have key interactions with the site’s Turnaround Event Lead, Turnaround Lead Planner, and Turnaround planning teams during the development of the Turnaround schedule.At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.