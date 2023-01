Job summary

bpSolutions has an open role for an entry level Turnaround scheduler. You will develop and create a Primavera schedule for their assigned units/areas. Also, you will partner with the Turnaround, Projects, and Maintenance planning teams to develop, review, track, and report on progress through the entire Turnaround Life Cycle. To be successful as the Turnaround Scheduler, you will need to demonstrate experience in following and applying scheduling processes from schedule creation to close out.

Key outcomes and accountabilities:

Provides visible safety leadership throughout bpSolutions on and off-site.

Reports to the Lead Scheduler for technical aspects of their role.

Deployed at bp assets to support schedule development as a team member in scheduling squads lead by the asset’s department Lead Scheduler.

Develop and maintain appropriate, accurate, and integrated schedules within the BP Primavera database to support efficient execution of work, cash flows, and cost forecasts.

Provide scheduling KPI’s to report on performance and targets.

Identify, analyze, and respond to project opportunities, risks, and uncertainties.

Facilitate interactive planning sessions, integrated scheduling sessions, etc.

Support team with stage gated process.

Support construction schedules for projects in the field.

Implement appropriate levels of field quantity & schedule analysis to validate contractor field progress.

Work with site resources to complete all closeout requirements, including lessons learned exercises.

About You

Experience: +1 years Turnaround scheduling experience, Entry Level to Intermediate

Travel: up to 15%, future mobility may be required

Education: High School diploma

While deployed this role’s day to day priorities will be directed by the site’s Turnaround lead scheduler and have key interactions with the site’s Turnaround Event Lead, Turnaround Lead Planner, and Turnaround planning teams during the development of the Turnaround schedule.

This role needs to have strong verbal and written communicate skills and work independently to accomplish deliverables.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Production & Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for P&O experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!