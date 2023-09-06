This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Responsible for providing TAR expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Turnaround Scope Optimization Lead

In this role you will:

Ensuring that all TARs and Outages complete an optimal scope to meet business and TAR strategy targets.

Optimized scope selection for TAR’s and Outages will supply to achieving targeted industry and planned Asset performance for process and personal safety, reliability and Asset performance.

Facilitates the timely and complete collection of potential scope for TARs and Outages

Leading and ensuring that all scope is assessed through a risk-based process and that rejected scope is returned to the Asset backlog.

Identifies potential alternative, more optimized, methods of achieving the scope objectives through shared best practices, new technologies, BP Solutions technical support.

Provides agreed cross field final scope for scope freeze. Identifying areas of potential risk or opportunity and areas of Asset performance that benefit from the scope.

Reports the value of scope optimization by quantifying the risk addressed or mitigated in selected or rejected scope from a man-hour, cost and duration estimate.

In this role we have the following requirements:

15 years Refining experience.

Degree preferred or equivalent industry experience.

Demonstrable Operations, Maintenance, Reliability or Turnaround knowledge

Proficiency in English language, Dutch and German knowledge is preferred.

Proven ability to communicate at all levels of organizations.

Proven skills in networking across subject areas

Ability to facilitate and challenge across boundaries and fields.

Demonstrated ability in the Identification, Planning and Execution of work.

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.

This role will be located at one of bp’s European Refineries (Rotterdam, Lingen, Gelsenkircken, Castellon)



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.