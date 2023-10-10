Turnaround Senior Discipline Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



The Turnaround (TAR) Senior Discipline Manager (DM) is a key member of the TAR Leadership Team and stewards central and deployed support for TAR Managers and Event success globally.Partnering with the VP of Turnarounds and peers coordinating global staffing and quality needs across the entire TAR activity.Senior DMs take the lead coordination role for governance and activity across the sites and regions and where appropriate, builds and fosters other networks and groups in bp for the mutual benefit of TAR performance and bp overall.Key areas of focus include: Safety: Embed learnings from incidents across enabler and execute global safety programs Quality and Standards: Own processes and assure adherence to technical standards through verification and technical assurance activities; make decisions on exceptions to standards within approval levels People: Manage capability across the enabler, including career development, competency management, line reporting and deployment of resources in line with a global backlogs



We value diversity, and we are looking forward to you bringing it, you may have come from an Operations background or perhaps you're a TAR specialist or Maintenance and Inspections, Integrity or possibly a Project Director this is your opportunity to show us how you could make this a success.

That's why this position is so exciting, it is what you bring to the role and the leadership team that will make it successful.

Variety will bring success, we are creating strength across the Turnaround Leadership team, we are thrilled that you can be a part of it!

You'll be accountable for:

Standardisation across all Global Turnaround events to meet industry targets to provide maximum value.

Leading and levelling global resources to support and meet requirements.

Maintenance and implementation of the Turnaround Excellence Framework, and specifically for application of industry best practices for TARs.

Optimisation value and Product Owner leadership for digital agenda and tool kit. (ex: Roser, P6, Navitrack, etc.) Including to improve consistency and application.

Creating Community of Practice forums for discipline practitioners to network, share Lessons Learned and drive continuous improvement.

Ensuring team support and oversight for central and site deployed teams

Implementation of Local Contracting Strategies that align and support for their sub discipline within TARs where applicable.

What you'll bring:

Ability to lead a worldwide team with networking capabilities across multiple subject areas!

Deep understanding of turnaround planning, scheduling, and execution

Understanding of Industry Benchmarking and the ability to challenge teams against benchmarks

Mastery in communication at all levels of the organization

Leadership through influence

A strong career in Turnarounds, Maintenance, Operations, Integrity or Engineering leadership experience particularly in planning and execution

Experience as a senior level leader

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



