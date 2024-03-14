Turnaround Strategy Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



This role is being added to the current organization to support the delivery of TAR strategy and scoping improvements. Turnarounds are an element of the Production strategy work.

This requires someone to become deeply embedded in the effort and work with the regions to deliver on the shifts of TAR Strategy and Scoping. In addition, there is a large business need to deliver more TAR strategy development for the GoM and NS regions.

Stabilization of TAR and outage forecasts and alignment with pipeline outages is currently extremely dynamic and needs significant effort to stabilize schedules and deliver a systematic and in-control portfolio of events.

This is a great growth opportunity for someone to network various organizations to gain alignment and bring stability to the business.

Accountable/Responsible for creating individual TAR Premise documents and ensuring alignment with current strategy, providing technical support with Gatekeepers and Site TAR Managers to set informed targeted TAR expectations

Provides each individual TAR with a Frozen Scope quantifying risks and opportunities

Carry out gap analysis of current TAR performance vs. Industry Benchmarking. Identifying areas of BP and Industry best practices for TAR and TAR strategy optimisation

Facilitates cross functional deep dives into drivers of TAR, Mid-Cycle outages and reliability performance opportunities that developing an optimised TAR and Outage strategy that considers all future planned revenue impacting events within the following 3 year cycle

Provides justification to alter TAR frequency for individual events based on reliability, projects, regulatory requirements, etc.Role Synopsis

Ensuring that P&O assets maintain an optimised 3 cycle TAR strategy regarding targeted duration and cycle frequency.

All Outages, TAR’s, Projects and Reliability timing, scope and performance will be considered in service of achieving maximum industry benchmarked performance

TAR strategy will be the key area to increase revenue across P&O by reducing Annualised Turnaround units/Days, ensuring that high level scope improves reliability and reducing GHG emissions to targeted levels through project and performance alignment

Reduction of ATU/D’s and optimised scope selection will drive improved revenue, reliability, reduced costs and ensure Carbon Targets are considered

Contributing to business planning, providing overview and opportunities for the total P&O TAR & Outage portfolio, the impact of cost, revenue and cash flow for approximately 15 year look ahead

Essential Experience:

Proven skills in networking across regions, cultures

Ability to facilitate and challenge across boundaries and disciplines

Demonstrated ability to work at both strategic and tactical level in identifying and delivering work

Senior leader with track record in developing strong multi-disciple, diverse one team cultures

Skilled practitioner and facilitator of risk assessment and mitigationDesired

Experience in a TAR leadership role

Multi-discipline engineering background as a Team Leader or individual contributor

Proven ability to communicate at all levels of organisations

Track record in integrating business planning into activity setsKey interfaces:

Summarise key touchpoints across P&O and BP (e.g. customers, dependencies etc.) Key disciplines / job families reporting to T3 role

Summarise the make-up of the reporting line into the T3

Why Join our team

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



