Turnaround (TAR) Operations Lead

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Turnaround (TAR) Operations Squad Lead is a member of the bp Solutions TAR Operations team deployed to the Gulf of Mexico region. The TAR Operations Squad Lead is responsible for the delivery of FEL (Front End Loading) deliverables and Operations readiness within the regions TAR Unit.

The role facilitates communication between Asset Operations, TA (Turnaround) Planning, PMS (production management squad), and Engineering to identify and resolve conflicts with the schedule and work plan, inventory constraints, and TA scope. In all cases, the TA Operations Squad Lead should maintain a cheerful and collaborative attitude while supporting the following Turnaround Department basic goals:

Safely develop and execute turnarounds.

Integrate and align all TAR stakeholders across the asset.

Deliver quality events on schedule and on budget.

Develop and provide consistent, balanced training to achieve TA goals.

Key Accountabilities:

Leading the TAR Ops squad (typically an asset Production Technician and a bp Solutions TAR Ops Planner) in delivery of quality TAR Readiness deliverables in compliance with TAR Operations Standards and the Turnaround Common Process.

Assist in scope reviews and optimization.

Conduct Operations Planning Workshop with a focus on continuous improvement.

Share, develop and implement TAR Operations best practices with the bp Solutions TAR Operations Team.

Identity, track and benchmark TAR Ops key performance indicators and industry benchmarks.

Build a shutdown and start-up schedule which is integrated into overall event scheduled and competitive with benchmarks: Shutdown Strategy: includes procedure review and optimization, staffing plans, along with the integration of other affected processes/systems (including utilities) Startup Strategy: includes line walking, PSSR, operations QA/QC execution, SUAR, procedure review and optimization, staffing plans, along with the integration other effected processes/systems (including utilities)

Identify required procedures, practices, policies and plans to develop or update, including eSOP (electronic site operations procedures).

Integrate with Production Team to complete Production Plan, TAR Production volumetric plan, RD/RU sequence & schedule.

Determine event specific Isolation and CoW Strategy and CoW Plan and define Leak Testing Strategy

Supports Operations section of PEER review 3.

Ensure opportunities and lessons learned are captured and actioned to improve future TAR performance.

The TAR Operations Squad lead is expected to mobilize to site in support of the TAR execute phase and support the platform team in the delivery of the TAR execute phase.

Essential Education & Experience:

Minimum five years in Operations/Site Engineering

Must be able to coach, mentor, develop, and cultivate effective relationships throughout the organization.

Able to perform multiple tasks in parallel while leading shifting priorities.

Must be able to understand business issues and direct favorable outcomes.

Ability to energize others, ability to act critically and deliver results.

Strong digital literacy to include spreadsheets, databases, and word processing.

Experienced in simultaneous operations involving production and construction activities.

Preferred Experience:

Direct TAR Ops support as an PTL, Ops Planner, Area Authority, etc.

CoW knowledge – AA qualification and experience

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.