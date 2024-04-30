Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Turnaround (TAR) Operations Planner is a member of the bp Solutions TAR Operations team deployed to develop front end loading (FEL) planning and Ops readiness within an assigned asset TAR Unit under the TAR Ops Squad Lead. This individual brings CoW expertise and supports delivery Operations Milestones.

Key Accountabilities:

Provides CoW expertise and Day to day delivery of TAR operational priorities.

Ensures alignment with Operations Milestones and CoW Procedure

Support CoW strategy development.

Manage CoW risk assessment.

Manage CoW development.

Determine permit issuing logistics.

Supports on-time quality TAR Readiness deliverables which are compliant with TAR Operations Standards and the Turnaround Common Process

Supports operations activities sequence for P6 schedule which is integrated into overall event scheduled and competitive with benchmarks.

Supports opportunities and lessons learned are captured and actioned to improve future TAR performance.

Optimizing and continuously improving application of IDPs, CoW practices, Permit processes and leak testing procedures.

The TAR Operations Planner is expected to mobilize to site in support of the TAR execute phase and support the platform team in the delivery of the TAR execute phase.

Essential Education & Experience:

Minimum Five years in Operations

Able to perform multiple tasks in parallel while leading shifting priorities.

Must be able to develop and cultivate effective relationships throughout the organization.

Ability to energize others, ability to act critically and deliver results.

Strong digital literacy to include spreadsheets, databases, and word processing.

Experienced in simultaneous operations involving production and construction activities.

Preferred Experience:

Direct TAR Ops support experience as an Ops Lead Tech

CoW knowledge – AA qualification and experience

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.