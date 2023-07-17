UCC Commissioning Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the engineering planning and execution for the commissioning team in successfully commissioning projects on time and in budget, providing basic technical capabilities developing knowledge of how best to conduct completion activities in compliance with functional processes, HSSE standards, policies and regulations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Demonstrate HSSE and Quality leadership and help to coach individuals working in the project who are less familiar with bp’s expectations and how this applies to a commissioning and start-up environment.

Work with the engineering, operations and commissioning teams to ensure that discipline engineering requirements are included in the commissioning strategies and plans.

Attend appropriate design, constructability and documentation reviews to ensure commissioning input is provided and incorporated into the design and contracting strategy.

Oversee the preparation of commissioning deliverables by the FEED Contractors and provide direction on quality and content.

Manage the initial identification of system battery limits and the breakdown into Mechanical Completion (MC) packages that can usefully be commissioned.

Create a system logic diagram based on the system breakdown to define the commissioning and start-up sequence and how this then drives priorities within engineering, procurement and construction.

Define the Execute phase work plan within the EPC scope of work with a clear list of deliverables aligned with readiness gates and site activities.

Build the commissioning oversight plan based on the latest central guidance in preparation for the Execute phase.

Planning Phase Responsibilities:

Review and provide comments on the Limit of System Handover (LOSH) drawings.

Develop commissioning procedures and ensure correct reviews and approval cycle is followed, including Tightness Test procedures.

Review plant performance testing procedures and provide input to ensure design intent is met.

Provide input for process and piping temporaries that allows for safe and efficient site execution. Ensure all temporaries follow the correct design assurance reviews and approval.

Support project Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) including: reviewing procedures, assigning resources, periodically attending FAT, and adjusting commissioning scope to integrate FAT successes and deficiencies.

Review engineering design and provide comments toward “commissionability” at fabrication site and during site execution.

Assist with the development of a level 3/4 commissioning schedule as design becomes more mature.

Review recommended commissioning spares from Vendors and provide input to overall spares and material procurement.

Provide input for development of commissioning consumables.

Work with Commissioning Certification Lead to review and approve checksheet assignment for tagged equipment.

Execution Phase:

Lead the pre-commissioning / commissioning activities for the process discipline.

Assure rigorous implementation of approved Commissioning Procedures, Method Statements and System Commissioning Procedures.

Ensure safety and enviornmental critical process equipment meets the performance standards defined in project standard of performance.

Ensure that process Isolations are applied in accordance with isolation standard.

Review and supervise the design and installation of minor temporary commissioning systems / supplies and ensure the correct approvals are in place prior to use.

Attend process completion and system handover joint walk downs and reviews as required.

As required attend daily CoW / SIMOPS meeting and provide input / comments as required.

Manage commissioning operators and field technician resources to ensure proper resource is maintained to complete field activities.

Monitor progress of pre-commissioning and commissioning work scope for process systems. Identify opportunities for early system handover of systems.

Assist with closeout of punch list items for process discipline.

Review and progress material deficiencies that affect safe and efficient commissioning activities.

Ensure that preservation and maintenance on process and piping equipment is correctly identified and is being carried out in accordance with Preservation Procedure.

Be familiar and comply with the Project Management of Change Procedure and Site Change Control and Technical Queries procedure.

Prepare mark-up As-Built drawings for relevant drawings as defined in project As-Built Procedure

Submit daily progress of process commissioning activities.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.