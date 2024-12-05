UIUX Business Analyst

Job summary

As a Business Analysis Specialist, you will play a key role in shaping the future of our IT solutions, with a strong focus on user experience and application design. Collaborating closely with stakeholders, you will analyze their needs and translate them into actionable requirements that prioritize intuitive user interfaces and flawless process design. By leveraging the latest business analysis tools, techniques, and UI/UX best practices, you will ensure our solutions are user-centric, visually engaging, and deliver real value. Your efforts will drive process optimization, enhance application usability, reduce costs, support sustainability, and quantify potential business benefits!

What you will deliver

Identify and define value streams to enhance user experience and improve benefits.

Collaborate with development teams to create intuitive, user-focused interfaces.

Write user stories and acceptance criteria incorporating usability principles.

Work with Product Owners to prioritize user-centric backlog items.

Refine user stories with a focus on design and usability.

Ensure solutions meet user needs and align with UI/UX standards.

Lead user-centric sprint reviews to showcase progress and capture feedback.

Participate in Scrum ceremonies, integrating UI/UX considerations into planning.

Address usability challenges collaboratively with multi-functional teams.

Enforce to BP's Code of Conduct and embody our Values and Behaviours.

Champion user-focused innovation.

Experience and Skills

Practical experience in Agile business analysis, design thinking, and user-centered design principles.

Hands-on experience with UI/UX-focused analysis, including wireframing, prototyping, and usability testing.

Strong leadership and communication skills to advocate for user-centric design at all levels.

Creative and analytical problem-solving skills, particularly for improving user interfaces and experiences.

Ability to mediate and align conflicting ideas with a focus on usability and design outcomes.

Strong written and verbal communication, emphasizing clarity for technical and non-technical audiences.

Proficient in collaborating with UI/UX designers, developers, and collaborators.

Self-motivated with a proactive approach to understanding user needs and driving design improvements.

Passionate about creating flawless, accessible, and visually engaging digital solutions.

Adaptable to change and Agile practices, with a focus on evolving user expectations.

Effective at incorporating diverse user perspectives into design solutions.

Self-aware, seeking feedback to enhance design and analysis capabilities.

Demonstrates sound judgment in prioritizing user-focused decisions.

Adheres to BP's Code of Conduct and exemplifies strong leadership and user-centric values.

Cultural fluency and sensitivity in designing solutions for a global audience.



Good to Have

Experience or interest in UI/UX design tools such as Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD.

Familiarity with accessibility standards and inclusive design practices.

Knowledge of trading business processes or a willingness to learn.

Experience collaborating with global, diverse teams and engaging business partners.

Expertise in Data Management and Data Visualization techniques.

Familiarity with tools like Azure DevOps (ADO), and scripting skills in SQL, PowerShell, or Python.



Education and Qualifications

A degree in a relevant field (e.g., Business Analysis, UI/UX Design, Computer Science) or equivalent work experience.

Professional certifications in Business Analysis, Scrum, or UX Design (e.g., Certified Usability Analyst, UXQB).



What we offer:



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives!

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)



