UK Brand & Communications Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Ready to be the driving force behind bp's growth in mobility and convenience(M&C)?We are the showcase of our brand, connecting consumers and businesses to a future-proof world. As the world transitions to low carbon fuel, bp remains the go-to destination for consumers on the road, offering fuel, food, and drinks both now and later.As a brand and communications Lead, you are a core part of the team in this customer-centric transformation. Shaping and bringing to life our offerings for customers, in and out of our stores.We seek an experienced brand and communications expert that can craft and implement multiple campaigns that touch every corner of the bp retail portfolio, developing creative that stands out in a busy market for our very busy customers and building enduring relationships with our agency partners to generate brilliant work.This is fast paced retail marketing role adapting to changing customer and market conditions, you will be able to see your work live in market and see results quickly. As a brand and communications professional there is no better feeling that seeing or hearing your work on TV, on radio or online.If this sounds like a role for you, we would love to hear from you.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities!

Briefing and driving creative development across the suite of bp retail offers (excludes bp pulse) from ATL campaigns brief to execution, the development of master assets that will show up in all parts of the customer journey including POS and CRM master artwork

Briefing and delivering paid for and earned media plans across all channels, utilising Return On Investment models and brand health metrics to maximise investment reaching our target customer segments in the most relevant and engaging way

Own campaign media reporting and metrics for UK

Planning and pitching for budgets to achieve business results. Including invoice and payment process

Act as the brand custodian in UK to ensure all comms and campaigns are consistent and with brand standards

Agency relationship management, working within the framework of global agency process, to build enduring and performance driven partnerships to deliver great work every time.

Localisation of global and European brand guidelines across all COT and where required development of new campaign assets for lead markets across all comms channels

Utilising findings from Return On Investment models to adapt and optimise investment to maximise ROI within a balanced brand scorecard

Market lead for digital assets management tool maintenance, ensuring this toll is rigorously maintained and utilise

Qualifications and Experience:

BA degree or equivalent qualification

Technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies (e.g., Chartered Institute of Marketing) preferred

Experience in the delivery of retail brand and comms plans

Strong understanding of performance marketing to drive sales, ideally within a retail convenience market

Experience in building relationships with agency partners

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Ability to influence at a local, regionally and globally.

Demonstrated experience leading effective teams in dynamic, high-paced roles is crucial, as this position requires the ability to encourage, influence, and mobilize a team to achieve results

Experience operating in a matrix organization

Desirable experience!!

The ideal candidate for this role should possess a wealth of experience and expertise in key areas, with a background in convenience or food retail, particularly in the supermarket sector.

We are looking for someone with a strong background in the advertising market. Understanding how to deliver brilliant campaigns within a budget across both brand and in year sales delivery activity, always with one eye on what our consumers are seeing externally from the brands they interact with.

The ability to deeply understand the customer needs and the business objectives to build brilliant briefs into campaigns. Building relationships with partners externally like our agencies and strategic business partners, as well as internal relationships to engage on advertising activity.

This is a fast paced close to the customer retail role, with multiple products and as the customer changes so do our plan to adjust and remain relevant, candidates who can demonstrate experiencing working within this space will be desirable.

Join us on this exhilarating journey to reshape the future of mobility and convenience in Europe. Be part of a team that's inspiring change, pushing boundaries, and setting the stage for a new era in marketing. We are looking for talent to join and grow in our business, and we celebrate diversity and inclusion, and committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment. Contact us to request reasonable adjustments via the link below.

Flexible working arrangements are available, and we would love to discuss these options with you, although this is a full time role we are open to discussions about part time options include job-sharing options.

Please send your CV in english as this is the global language here at bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.