UK Brand and Communications Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business using advanced technical competencies to provide guidance on the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopting and adapting global brand offers, while leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.



Job Description:

We are looking for a Brand and Communications Manager with deep technical expertise in advertising and build brands, crafting a consumer story that brings together many elements of a master brand to engage consumers in a meaningful story.

Within this role, you will seek to find the balance between brand and tactical advertising and utilising multiple measurement metrics to build a brand and comms investment plan that demonstrates profitable returns in short and long term. Being able to respond to the rapidly changing consumer environment and ensuring investment plans are in line with business objectives.

This is a real opportunity to make a long term impact as you lead on establishing and reenergizing brands within a portfolio, adapting globally defined brand strategies into meaningful brand plans across the customer journey sustained growth.

Key Responsibilities:

A member of the (country) marketing leadership team this role will be responsible for the brand and comms budget with a view of the 2-year investment plan to achieve business and brand objectives.

Stand up return on marketing investment model establishing it as part of BAU media planning processes

Although solely responsible for (country) brand and comms this role operates within a 24/7 global retail business which is transitioning to new energy vectors and business models

Working within a matrix organization to engage and influence across global retail and corporate teams.

Management of multiple projects and partners, shifting and adjust marketing plans to adapt to changing market conditions whist retaining the core strategic principles

Building positive relationships with agency partners to write brilliant briefs and build customer first creative platforms.

​Customer led approach with expertise in interpreting customer insight across primary and desk research as foundations to brand and comms plan.

Lead and empower a team of 4 direct reports

Key Skills:

A deep understanding of the media landscape to build effective and profitable media plans

Experience building and developing a successful team of brand and comms professionals. Nurturing talent across all levels and building a great place to work

Expertise in the delivery of retail brand and comms plans

Experience and skill operating in a matrix organization.

Deep knowledge in performance marketing to drive sales, ideally within a retail convenience market.

Strong Financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Ability to influence at a local, regionally and globally.

3rd Party relationship and performance management including the sourcing and identifying of both partner agencies and loyalty partners

Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



