UK CRM Advisor

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Supports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.



As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel, we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers. Our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand!

The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as Marketing professionals, we want individuals who can play a meaningful role in crafting our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store. We are looking for professionals who can work in a fast paced, changing environment adjusting plans and resources to seek out value for both the short-term financial delivery and long-term brand success.

For this role, we are keen to hear from customer and commercial focused Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrive in a fast paced and constantly evolving business. Ideally you will have knowledge and experience across Loyalty program management and CRM, including CRM/campaign execution within a fast-paced retail environment.

Coordinate and update Loyalty/CRM contact plans. Supporting the CRM Lead in campaign scheduling across email, till coupons and push channels.

Implement campaigns via an offshore Adobe Campaign team.

Have ownership for individual CRM campaign planning and execution for all channels, products, and customer segments in line with the pre-defined CRM strategy and annual Loyalty/Marketing plan

Coordinate and participates in offer selection and targeting approach, alongside customer analytics team and CRM Advisors.

Provide inputs for campaigns and Loyalty activity cases.

Brief, coordinate and have input on post campaign performance analysis and customer insights, coordinating its delivery from other teams or external partners and suppliers.

Participate in internal and external partner engagement, communication and alignment including local & global loyalty teams, marketing team, convenience, pricing, operations, etc.

Competent experience in supporting and coordinating Loyalty and CRM programs.

Experience in Direct marketing / Segmentation and contact plan set up

Strong and competent level of experience with Adobe software suite

Excellent partner relationship management including 3rd Party management and ongoing relationship and performance management and the sourcing and identifying of both partner agencies and loyalty partners

Generating and applying Customer and Consumer Insights

Excellent attention to detail with the ability to handle complex briefs and follow set guidelines where required

This role is a Hybrid position, based 3 days p/w in our central Milton Keynes office.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.