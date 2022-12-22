UK CSS Construction Engineer

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Central Subsea Construction Engineer is accountable for planning and delivery of a construction workstream or work package within a single discipline (on major projects) or multi-discipline (on base projects), co-ordinating discipline activities to ensure that the facilities are constructed in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner while meeting the engineering and quality intent. The successful candidate will contribute to a culture that enables high quality interfaces across suppliers and bp disciplines and functions. This role is critical in ensuring safe offshore operations. It is also a vital role to ensure internal customer requirements are met while managing value for bp.





The Central Subsea team executes scopes of work on behalf of Projects, Production, and Wells including (but not limited to):

Flexible and rigid pipeline installation

Umbilical and cable array installation

Shore approaches / Landfall for cables and pipelines

Subsea infrastructure installations such as trees, piles, manifolds, jumpers, flying leads, etc.

Pre-commissioning activities

Coordinates the development of construction execution plans for a work package that satisfy bp objectives of safety and cost effectiveness.

Coordinates activities within a single discipline (or project scope) to ensure work is performed effectively and efficiently.

Coordinates generation of fit-for-purpose scopes of work for single discipline work packages, and ensures delivery within the plan.

Participates in monitoring construction safety, quality, schedule and costs within area of responsibility to ensure delivery within the plan.

Participates in maintaining relationships with stakeholders as appropriate, supports coordination of key contractor and construction interfaces within area of responsibility.

Participates in construction reviews (and contributes to other functional reviews) as required, and participates in the construction self-verification programme within area of responsibility.

Identifies construction learnings, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required, within area of responsibility.

Essential Education

A Bachelor's degree in Engineering is required. Desired: ChEng or PE, PMP

A minimum of 5-15 years of subsea construction related experience

Experience in addressing Health, Safety, Security and Environmental objectives

Experience in delivering safe and efficient offshore execution

Knowledge and experience with subsea operations and associated activities

Experience working with construction vessels and supply vessels

Experience in simultaneous operations involving production, drilling/well maintenance and construction.

Project management skills to include cost / benefit analysis, risk assessment, vendor oversight, and ability to execute independently.

Track record of interfacing across multiple functions and organizations

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and ability to communicate effectively at all levels