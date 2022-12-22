UK CSS Construction Engineer

Role Synopsis
The Central Subsea Construction Engineer is accountable for planning and delivery of a construction workstream or work package within a single discipline (on major projects) or multi-discipline (on base projects), co-ordinating discipline activities to ensure that the facilities are constructed in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner while meeting the engineering and quality intent. The successful candidate will contribute to a culture that enables high quality interfaces across suppliers and bp disciplines and functions. This role is critical in ensuring safe offshore operations. It is also a vital role to ensure internal customer requirements are met while managing value for bp.
The Central Subsea team executes scopes of work on behalf of Projects, Production, and Wells including (but not limited to):
Essential Education