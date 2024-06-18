This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

It's an exciting time in our convenience retail business as we set ourselves up to grow significantly! This role will play a key part of the marketing activation and development of an attractive customer plan that will support this and grow sales and customer numbers.

The UK Convenience Marketing Lead acts as the main interface between marketing and convenience buying teams. The primary requirement is to support delivery of customer facing promotional plans, to achieve the right balance between insight led customer facing activity. Focusing across standard price and promotional cycles and leading the hero products for BPme Rewards price.

The role will also work closely with the convenience team to develop pilots for sources of new commercial growth.

Key Responsibilities:

Finding opportunities to maximise customer/consumer interactions and value across multiple marketing channels, in the most relevant and most efficient way.

Work in sync with our convenience buying team to create a compelling promotional and price customer activation plan.

Hold insight interface for convenience promotional and planning working closely with global insights team and regional CX team

Be a primary contact for BAU activities for partnership teams to drive alignment between marketing activities and explore opportunities for generating additional sale

Single point of contact for marketing on convenience activations, handling the flow of information within the team to achieve channel deadlines

Project manage marketing elements of new offer development within the BAU convenience space

Plan and execute budget and actuals spending, with accurate forecasting throughout the year

Key Skills:

Expertise in the delivery of marketing programs/offers/service and customer experience. Implementing cross category marketing programs, preferably in a retail organization.

Strong commercial approach, being able to identify sources of value

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities: performance tracking

Project management experience

Consistent track record of challenging the status quo to deliver value for customers

Hands on and curious approach

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.