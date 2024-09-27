UK Convenience Planning Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



It's an exciting time in our convenience retail business as we set ourselves up to grow significantly! This role will play a key part of the marketing activation and development of an attractive customer plan that will support this and grow sales and customer numbers.

This role acts as the main interface between marketing and convenience buying teams, with the primary requirement to support the planning and delivery of customer facing promotional plans. You will work to achieve the right balance between insight led customer facing activity that also drives sales, across standard price and promotional cycles and managing the hero products for BPme Rewards price.

We're looking for a high performing planning lead, used to working in a fast paced, hand-on environment and able to find opportunities to maximise customer/consumer interactions and value across multiple marketing channels, in the most relevant and most efficient way.

This is a 12 month Fixed Term Contract position

Key Responsibilities:

Work alongside the Planning & Promotions Manager to handle the critical, campaign ideation and briefing to key partners to ensure we deliver a compelling customer calendar

Plan and support the execution of the integrated, multichannel marketing campaigns to drive brand awareness. Work with the wider marketing team to ensure that the appropriate level of support is planned for campaigns.

Be the key contact to the Convenience trading team to lead the planning of the all customer facing activity working closely with the global insights team.

Work closely with key partners as part of the planning process to review, evolve and innovate the plan to ensure continuous optimization against business needs.

Track all KPI’s including campaign measures and brand metrics as part of the PIR reviews

Hold prioritized plan of new convenience programs working within the business prioritization process to have a clear view of resources from marketing to deliver pilot and roll out.

Project lead marketing elements of new offer development within the BAU convenience space

Plan and execute budget and actuals spending, with accurate forecasting throughout the year

Key Skills:

Demonstrated expertise in the delivery of marketing programs/offers/service and customer experience and implementing cross category programs, preferably in a retail organization.

Project management and planning experience

Strong commercial mindset, being able to identify sources of value

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities: performance tracking

Ability to challenge the status quo to deliver value for customers

Hands-on and curious mindset

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



