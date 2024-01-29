UK Customer Care Hub Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the relationship between BP and its customers, leading a team to provide excellent customer service. Owning day-to-day customer satisfaction and recovery programs, as well as identifying strategic projects to improve the overall sales experience for customers, whilst maintaining compliance with BP requirements and alignment with the business strategy. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

The role of Global Hub Lead at bp pulse is to lead the UK based agents in our global customer care model. Delivering an extraordinary Customer Care experience for all our global markets that is a source of competitive advantage for bp pulse, and a true expression of the brand and purpose.

This role would suit someone with a high degree of team leadership, experience of operating at a senior level and building a strong culture of excellence within a mid sized operational organisation.

This is a hybrid role working 2 days from home and 3 days per week in our Milton Keynes Office (Office Days - Weds - Fri).

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the recruiting, retention, and performance of all agents. Building the right team to deliver targets on quality and efficiency.

Building a culture of coaching, development, and feedback to continual improve experience.

Oversee the training deployment and briefs in training needs to the Service Excellence Team.

Coaches Team Leaders with monthly / quarterly observations and actions to improve skills and behaviours

Responsible for engagement of agents, building and maintaining a culture of excellence, empathy and fun. Motivate and develop advisers to create a highly capable and engaged team.

Identify areas of improvement in processes and systems and work with Operational Improvement team to drive efficiency through minimising contacts and automation.

Consistently monitor KPI’s and customer feedback using the data to advise, develop and execute continuous improvements as well as measure performance.

Responsible for handling employment costs for the hub.

Leads and owns coaching and calibration sessions to ensure consistency across the Hub working with the QA manager

Incident management – initiating incident paybook activities and reporting impact to the wider business



Essential:

Highly qualified in building and running frontline large Customer Care teams

Strong training development and employee engagement experience

Passionate about customers and delivering exceptional service.

Experience of motivating, engaging and leading a customer facing team

Strong collaborator with robust interpersonal skills and the ability to build effective working relationships with the wider team and key partners.

Experience of evolving ways of working that improve the customer and agent experience.

Multi-market mindset: experience managing teams across multiple markets and languages.

Understand the metrics that drive a positive customer experience and understand what tactics and strategies can influence them

Resilience, comfortable with ambiguity and fast-paced/high growth environments

Active listening and problem solving skills to ensure customers needs are always met.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



