UK Dealer Marketing Lead

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike.We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp/aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.Dealers/jobbers make up a large part of our retail estate. They are an important part of the network, to reach customers across a wide geography. Building and retaining partnerships with dealer partners who are aligned to bp vision is a core lever in the retail strategy.



Job Description:

This role works alongside the dealer sales team to build a marketing plan to both acquire and retain dealer customers as well as raise bp profile within the industry through advocacy and events.

This role is the main interface into our dealer customers ensuring core customer and marketing messages flow through their organisations to build sustainable and profitable marketing plans delivering value back to bp and to our dealers. Defining and setting up programs to engage and gain commitment from dealers from board level through to store colleagues, this role requires a strong understanding of b2b and retail operational marketing.

This role leads on identifying and organising key events within the retail franchise calendar both internally and externally.

Develop Sales and retention materials for partners (dealers, dealer groups, franchise, jobbers)

Develop Extranet and information flow including training.

Develop Acquisition materials eg advertising

Define and deliver dealer programme to build long term engagement in loyalty and support the delivery of consumer marketing and messaging.

Analyze and propose ways to increase dealer/partner satisfaction scores

Ensure we set clear marketing execution expectations, produce and distribute the appropriate marketing materials and validate implementation

Review database management and accuracy

Ensure new offers are supported with timely and full delivery of all marketing support – WBC/Petit Bistro, EV, Castrol, etc.

Store Launch/Offer Launch Activity

Higher level of secondary education.

Degree or equivalent experience preferable but not essential

3-5 + years in an operating marketing role with experience of channel activation

Proven expertise in the delivery of marketing programs/offers/service and customer experience and implementing cross category marketing programs, preferably in a retail organisation.

Experience working with B2B and B2C marketing, focusing on relationship management

Proven experience in building relationships with business partners to engage and influence across disciplines

Demonstrated expertise in launching products

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities including performance tracking and invoice management as part of monthly budgeting processes

Strong commercial understanding, to define prioritize based on value in short and long term and ability to define core project KPIS.

Experience in working with 3rd party partners suppliers and agencies

Ability to manage workload and delivery timelines with excellent attention for detail, with experience in project planning and implementation

Experience in event management as a lead or a contributor

Enjoy and excel working at pace and adjust to changing market conditions

Proven track record of being hands-on, curious, eager to (re-invent) and copy

Alongside local language, candidate must have fluent English (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp.

Experience with food brand and ideally within QSR category

Convenience or food retail (supermarket) experience desirable

Flexible working available

Want to do a job share and have someone in mind that you could partner with, we are open to discuss.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



