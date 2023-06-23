UK & Europe Indirect Tax Audit Compliance Manager

Responsible for leading a team, partnering with the business / corporate function / or within the Tax Function to provide either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism) and resolving complex issues through management of a team of tax professionals, to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively handle any potential tax risks.
Entity:Finance
Tax Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
A degree in Tax, Finance, or Business, or an accounting or tax qualification
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing
Skills:
