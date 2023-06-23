UK & Europe Indirect Tax Audit Compliance Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for leading a team, partnering with the business / corporate function / or within the Tax Function to provide either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism) and resolving complex issues through management of a team of tax professionals, to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively handle any potential tax risks.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role synopsis

BP’s business groups (i.e. Production & Operations, Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Customers & Products, as well as Trading & Shipping) operate in a number of countries, including the UK and Europe.

The UK & Europe Team is the primary point of contact for BP’s compliance service providers (including BP’s Global Business Services (GBS) and third parties), covering both the preparation and submission of returns/reporting and external audits.

Reporting to the UK and Europe Indirect Tax Compliance Manager, this role will be responsible for international tax compliance activities with particular focus on leading external audits and enquiries generated for the bp businesses, initially in the UK and then broadening the role across Europe/internationally.

Key accountabilities

Accountable for dealing with indirect tax audits in coordination with other members of bp tax and business stakeholders.

To work with the Tax Business partnering colleagues, in providing tax advisory services to bp businesses on indirect taxes (mostly VAT)

Accountable for performing root cause analysis relating to issues, errors and disputes and project managing the recommended actions.

Accountable for the delivery of communications and training to the relevant stakeholders in the business and finance to address recommendations from root cause analysis.

To work closely with stakeholders especially GBS tax and third-party providers to ensure that best practice in Indirect Tax compliance is understood and properly considered in process changes.

To collaborate closely with BP Innovation & Engineering technology teams to ensure SAP systems and applications are maintained and updated in respect to changes in regulatory requirements.

To support the UK and Europe Indirect Tax Compliance Manager in the delivery of the periodic returns/reporting and with the implementation of new regulatory requirements.

Essential Education

A degree in Tax, Finance, or Business, or an accounting or tax qualification

Essential experience and job requirements

Requires in-depth knowledge of the Indirect Tax rules across multiple EU countries and, in particular, a strong understanding of how the rules apply to chain transactions for cross border supplies of goods and services.

Requires experience of UK and EU indirect tax compliance processes and technology.

Requires a consistent track record of supporting ERP systems, including tax coding activities.

Requires a strong understanding of risk and appropriate tax control activities.

Ability to take ownership of deliverables and handle conflicting priorities in accordance with risk environment.

Strong project management skills;

Requires an understanding of tax accounting principles, as related to GL reconciliations and clearing;

Displaying a bias for modernisation of processes, including automation where appropriate.

Experience in Agile Working environments.

Strong MS Excel skills; with PowerBI highly beneficial. · Good communication (both written and oral) and interpersonal skills.

Substantial post PQE working in Indirect Tax Advisory or Compliance in practice or in a large multinational.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



