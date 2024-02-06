UK & Europe M&C Security Manager

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

The UK/European M&C Security Manager is the Security Management link between ISC and Mobility & Convenience (M&C). The role exists to deliver leadership and oversight, risk management expertise and specialist security advice to all UK and European Countries with M&C operations in order to ensure appropriate security management practices and procedures are implemented in accordance with bp’s policies and requirements. Accountable and responsible for developing, implementing, and managing security strategies, policies and programmes to safeguard the team members, customers and assets of the bp M&C UK and European operations. The role will be part of the Global M&C Security Team.



Job Description:

Accountabilities;

An integral member of the Global M&C Security Team working to help shape and drive the development of security policies, solutions and projects focussed on the M&C business

Provides leadership, management and mentoring for the M&C security team at a UK/European level and in particular, provides management oversight and reporting of security issues that occur on retail sites and ensuring both the Global M&C Security Senior Manager and the Security Leadership Team are informed

Implement a risk assessment strategy that considers “threat, harm and risk” to each component business area, identify control weaknesses and the action plans needed to safeguard markets in a proportionate manner

Develop and maintain a data led, risk based assessment model (Unified Risk Picture) to understand the risk profile of the wider retail estate in order to remove bias and emotion from each unique locations characteristics

Works with the M&C Communication team to develop a programme of communications that engages, motivates and informs team members of their role in protecting the business, including highlighting tools to deescalate incidents of aggression and abuse and reporting compliance

Develops a technology and target hardening programme that takes into account both ongoing Capital maintenance replacement of legacy systems, hot spot problem solving with new solutions with a problem solving mindset (including associated budgetary management)

Deployment of operational security solutions and investment across a wider portfolio that includes (but not limited to) CCTV, guarding, panic alarms, body worn video within the associated budgets and based on a proportionate response to risk

Lead the recruitment, selection and employment lifecycle of qualified third party security staff.

Makes frequent site visits to facilities to carry out URP spot assessments and ensure appropriate training is being conducted

Develops, and delivers, the response to both organised crime and persistent and prolific offending across the M&C UK/Europe retail estate and creating pathways within enforcement for positive outcomes

Represents ISC both internally and externally. In particular to attend internal leadership meetings and build external relations with business crime reduction partnerships ensuring bp security management interests are represented and key messaging received and transmitted to ISC