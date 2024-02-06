UK & Europe M&C Security Manager

Job Family Group:HSSE Group
The UK/European M&C Security Manager is the Security Management link between ISC and Mobility & Convenience (M&C). The role exists to deliver leadership and oversight, risk management expertise and specialist security advice to all UK and European Countries with M&C operations in order to ensure appropriate security management practices and procedures are implemented in accordance with bp’s policies and requirements. Accountable and responsible for developing, implementing, and managing security strategies, policies and programmes to safeguard the team members, customers and assets of the bp M&C UK and European operations. The role will be part of the Global M&C Security Team.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Accountabilities;
An integral member of the Global M&C Security Team working to help shape and drive the development of security policies, solutions and projects focussed on the M&C business
Provides leadership, management and mentoring for the M&C security team at a UK/European level and in particular, provides management oversight and reporting of security issues that occur on retail sites and ensuring both the Global M&C Security Senior Manager and the Security Leadership Team are informed
Implement a risk assessment strategy that considers “threat, harm and risk” to each component business area, identify control weaknesses and the action plans needed to safeguard markets in a proportionate manner
Develop and maintain a data led, risk based assessment model (Unified Risk Picture) to understand the risk profile of the wider retail estate in order to remove bias and emotion from each unique locations characteristics
Works with the M&C Communication team to develop a programme of communications that engages, motivates and informs team members of their role in protecting the business, including highlighting tools to deescalate incidents of aggression and abuse and reporting compliance
Develops a technology and target hardening programme that takes into account both ongoing Capital maintenance replacement of legacy systems, hot spot problem solving with new solutions with a problem solving mindset (including associated budgetary management)
Deployment of operational security solutions and investment across a wider portfolio that includes (but not limited to) CCTV, guarding, panic alarms, body worn video within the associated budgets and based on a proportionate response to risk
Lead the recruitment, selection and employment lifecycle of qualified third party security staff.
Makes frequent site visits to facilities to carry out URP spot assessments and ensure appropriate training is being conducted
Develops, and delivers, the response to both organised crime and persistent and prolific offending across the M&C UK/Europe retail estate and creating pathways within enforcement for positive outcomes
Represents ISC both internally and externally. In particular to attend internal leadership meetings and build external relations with business crime reduction partnerships ensuring bp security management interests are represented and key messaging received and transmitted to ISC
Attends internal and external security coordination meetings and updates VP M&C UK and VP M&C Europe on current security issues
Essential;
Have deep subject matter expertise in retail security methodology, practice and delivery on risk reduction
Has significant experience in management roles with responsibility for managing multiple sites, ideally for a multi-national business
Have experience of and be comfortable participating in site, national and multi-national level leadership team meetings
Have expertise in risk management, conducting risk assessments and implementing barrier improvement plans
Have proven knowledge of security management strategy and implementing physical security practices and technical security measures including CCTV, access control and associated analytic capability
Have a successful track record of interacting with senior level managers and successfully building consensus and influencing decision-making and budget allocation
Have experience in developing policies, protocols and security training to ensure compliance
Have experience working with local and national enforcement agencies
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is fully remote
Remote Type:
Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.