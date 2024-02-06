Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. UK & Europe M&C Security Manager

UK & Europe M&C Security Manager

UK & Europe M&C Security Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - Remote
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ074725
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group


Job Summary:

The UK/European M&C Security Manager is the Security Management link between ISC and Mobility & Convenience (M&C). The role exists to deliver leadership and oversight, risk management expertise and specialist security advice to all UK and European Countries with M&C operations in order to ensure appropriate security management practices and procedures are implemented in accordance with bp’s policies and requirements. Accountable and responsible for developing, implementing, and managing security strategies, policies and programmes to safeguard the team members, customers and assets of the bp M&C UK and European operations. The role will be part of the Global M&C Security Team.


Job Description:

Accountabilities;

  • An integral member of the Global M&C Security Team working to help shape and drive the development of security policies, solutions and projects focussed on the M&C business

  • Provides leadership, management and mentoring for the M&C security team at a UK/European level and in particular, provides management oversight and reporting of security issues that occur on retail sites and ensuring both the Global M&C Security Senior Manager and the Security Leadership Team are informed

  • Implement a risk assessment strategy that considers “threat, harm and risk” to each component business area, identify control weaknesses and the action plans needed to safeguard markets in a proportionate manner

  • Develop and maintain a data led, risk based assessment model (Unified Risk Picture) to understand the risk profile of the wider retail estate in order to remove bias and emotion from each unique locations characteristics

  • Works with the M&C Communication team to develop a programme of communications that engages, motivates and informs team members of their role in protecting the business, including highlighting tools to deescalate incidents of aggression and abuse and reporting compliance

  • Develops a technology and target hardening programme that takes into account both ongoing Capital maintenance replacement of legacy systems, hot spot problem solving with new solutions with a problem solving mindset (including associated budgetary management)

  • Deployment of operational security solutions and investment across a wider portfolio that includes (but not limited to) CCTV, guarding, panic alarms, body worn video within the associated budgets and based on a proportionate response to risk

  • Lead the recruitment, selection and employment lifecycle of qualified third party security staff.

  • Makes frequent site visits to facilities to carry out URP spot assessments and ensure appropriate training is being conducted

  • Develops, and delivers, the response to both organised crime and persistent and prolific offending across the M&C UK/Europe retail estate and creating pathways within enforcement for positive outcomes

  • Represents ISC both internally and externally. In particular to attend internal leadership meetings and build external relations with business crime reduction partnerships ensuring bp security management interests are represented and key messaging received and transmitted to ISC

  • Attends internal and external security coordination meetings and updates VP M&C UK and VP M&C Europe on current security issues

Essential;

  • Have deep subject matter expertise in retail security methodology, practice and delivery on risk reduction

  • Has significant experience in management roles with responsibility for managing multiple sites, ideally for a multi-national business

  • Have experience of and be comfortable participating in site, national and multi-national level leadership team meetings

  • Have expertise in risk management, conducting risk assessments and implementing barrier improvement plans

  • Have proven knowledge of security management strategy and implementing physical security practices and technical security measures including CCTV, access control and associated analytic capability

  • Have a successful track record of interacting with senior level managers and successfully building consensus and influencing decision-making and budget allocation

  • Have experience in developing policies, protocols and security training to ensure compliance

  • Have experience working with local and national enforcement agencies


Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is fully remote


Skills:

Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp