UK & European Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Security Risk Operations Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The UK & European M&C Security Risk Operations Specialist is a security conduit between ISC and Mobility & Convenience (M&C). The role exists to monitor and respond to emergent crime trends, targeting the offenders that commit the most amount of harm to bp M&C UK and Europe now and in the future. To deliver risk management expertise and specialist security and crime advice to all UK and European Countries with M&C operations in order to ensure appropriate security and crime management practices and procedures are implemented in accordance with bp’s policies and requirements. Accountable and responsible for developing, implementing, and managing security crime strategies, policies and programmes to safeguard the team members, customers and assets of the bp M&C UK and European operations. The role will be part of the M&C UK & European Security Team.

This position is one of two lead roles reporting to the UK & European M&C Security Manager. Supporting security and crime management across approximately 750 Company Owned Company Operated (CoCo) sites located in the UK, Spain, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Poland. Also providing indirect security and crime specialist advice to the Franchise sites across the UK and European estate. There will be a strong emphasis on working collaboratively with cross-functional teams including M&C Operations and HSE&C Leads.

Key Accountabilities:

Supporting the UK & European M&C Security Manager in the delivery of the crime and intelligence team outputs and strategy

Developing and growing strong working relationships with key partners including the law enforcement agencies on a regular basis

Applying a 3V framework of violence, volume and value to crime undertaken in M&C CoCo sites across the UK and Europe and demonstrating proportionality in response

Collating, analyzing and disseminating criminal intelligence received by stores, sharing it with appropriate agencies and monitoring actions taken by the police to keep the business updated

Upkeep and development of the risk model for all stores, utilising layers of analytical data to understand the most at risk locations

Hold clear and concise information on positive outcomes for prolific offenders

Managing and scrutinizing the credentials of new and existing Business Crime Reduction Partnerships, ensuring they meet minimum operational thresholds

Ensure store compliance to appropriate reporting protocols addressing non-compliance

Ensuring proportionality at all times, managing information held on exclusion notices for repeat offenders to ensure compliance

Spotlighting success stores across the business to drive and promote best practice in crime reporting

Managing and maintaining access and permissions to Auror, CAP and associated analytical tools

Provide guidance for new risk analysis technologies and methodologies as business needs evolve

Ensuring internal incident tracking system is utilised properly and perform incident mapping and analysis

Role Requirements:

Subject matter expertise in retail security and crime methodology, practice and delivery on risk reduction

Experience of and be comfortable participating in site, national and multi-national level leadership team meetings

Expertise in risk management, conducting risk assessments and implementing barrier improvement plans

Proven knowledge of security crime management strategy and implementing physical security practices and technical security measures including CCTV, access control and associated analytic capability

Successful track record of interacting with senior level managers and successfully building consensus and influencing decision-making

Experience working with local and national enforcement agencies

Secondary education (A levels or equivalent)

The role holder must be able to speak and write English to a native standard with an emphasis on persuasive writing

Desirable Experience:

Membership of an appropriate professional security body

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement:

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.