UK & European Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Technology & Physical Security Specialist

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The UK & European M&C Technology & Physical Security Specialist is a security conduit between ISC and Mobility & Convenience (M&C). The role will have responsibility for developing, implementing, and maintaining physical security programmes for the protection of assets, employees and staff. Assists with providing direction and oversight to all physical security and business continuity programmes. To deliver physical security expertise advice to all UK and European Countries with M&C operations in order to ensure appropriate physical security programmes and procedures are implemented in accordance with bp’s policies and requirements. Accountable and responsible for developing, implementing, and managing new and existing technologies policies and programmes to safeguard the team members, customers and assets of the bp M&C UK and European operations. The role will be part of the M&C UK & European Security Team.

This position will be one of two lead roles reporting to the UK & European M&C Security Manager. Within their portfolio they will lead all aspects of the physical hardening store programme and supporting technology introduction and maintenance across approximately 750 Company Owned Company Operated (CoCo) sites located in the UK, Spain, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Poland. They will also support providing indirect physical security and specialist risk advice to the Franchise sites across the UK and European estate. There will be a strong emphasis on working collaboratively with cross-functional teams including M&C Operations and HSE&C Leads. Key internal stakeholders: Stores, Store Operational Support Team, Maintenance Team, Operational Excellence Team; external stakeholders: third party security contractors and other retailers.

Key Accountabilities:

Supporting the UK & European M&C Security Manager in the delivery of physical hardening programmes and introducing and maintaining technology systems in line with the security strategy

Developing and growing strong working relationships with key partners including Operational Teams, HSE&C, M&C Maintenance Teams and M&C Operational Excellence Teams

Facilitating investment in new technology including digital CCTV, body worn video etc to actively deter and disrupt crime

Lead for security contract management including Guarding, CCTV and Body worn cameras

Understanding different techniques to design out crime, consulting with business partners

Target hardening stores during trade and post burglary response

Developing, implementing, and maintaining physical security programmes for the protection of staff, customers and assets

Conducting risk and vulnerability assessments at site level to inform objective decision making on physical barrier maintenance and enhancement

Develop and update the security guidelines, SOP’s and Plans in line with the UK and Europe M&C security programme

Supporting the Operations Specialist with crime prevention and security awareness training for M&C employees as well as contracted security staff

Role Requirements:

Have subject matter expertise in security technology and physical security practice and delivery on risk reduction

Have experience of and be comfortable participating in site, national and multi-national level leadership team meetings

Have expertise in security and risk management and physical barrier implementation

Have proven knowledge of security technology strategy and exploiting associated capabilities

Strong knowledge of infrastructure protection and practices under regulatory standards

Extensive knowledge of physical security systems

Ability to work well under pressure and multi-task with strong problem solving skills

Ability to adapt to changing customer needs while maintaining customer focus

Have a successful track record of interacting with senior level managers and successfully building consensus and influencing decision-making

Secondary education (A levels or equivalent)

The role holder must be able to speak and write English to a native standard with an emphasis on persuasive writing

Desirable Experience:

Membership of an appropriate professional security body

Project Management experience and qualifications

Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

