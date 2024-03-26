UK General Aviation/Military Account Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, top-class line management of Account Executives and Managers, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. It’s their job to ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Midstream, T&S, Regions, etc.) at all times therefore enabling sustainable win-win growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships for aviation's strategic and key customers.

Key Accountabilities

Develop deep customer connectivity and understanding across the customer's organisation.

Execute the global and market sector strategy (focus on regional accounts, including key accounts, in the OEM, Private Aviation, Helicopter & Emergency Services as well as FBOs)

Ensure appropriate team engagement within the regional teams

Develop customer plans for customers, gaining alignment with Commercial and Operations teams

Directly manage accounts within region

Job Holder Requirements - (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Bachelor's degree and / or equivalent experience with a successful track record in Sales and Marketing

Experience

Significant experience in complex negotiations, including multidisciplinary elements.

Sales and Marketing experience is important, especially Account Management, delivering financial success.

Proven track record of commercial acumen, negotiating and direct sales skills.

Commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments (bp aviation) across a range of markets / functions and cultures is a plus.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels of the organisation (internal & external)

Previous experience in Aviation or Energy industries is a plus but not essential.

Skills & Competencies

Competitor, industry and customer focus

Customer Experience Excellence

Customer value proposition development and engagement (Sales)

Offer and product knowledge.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.