UK Loyalty Advisor

Are you ready to be a pivotal force in shaping the future of Mobility and Convenience (M&C) at bp?We're not just a brand; we're a legacy evolving as the world embraces low carbon fuel. We're here for consumers' immediate and future needs, from fuel to electric mobility.As the Loyalty Advisor, we need your skills to create a compelling customer experience both in and out of our stores. In a fast-paced retail environment, you'll adjust plans to drive short-term results and long-term brand success.



Together with the loyalty lead, this role is at the forefront of bp delivering a best-in-class loyalty customer experience through effective engagement, training and inventivisation of our dealer partners, regional field and store teams, and customer engagement programmes.

Supporting the ongoing management of our Reward partners and optimization of our reward offer. And monitoring of our voice of the customer, careline and fraud programmes to truly understand customer sentiment and opportunities to improve our offer, working with our loyalty platform partners to define and deliver technical and operational solutions and new propositions, with the customers needs top of mind.

Key Accountabilities!

Customer-Centric Approach : Support excellent customer service, colleague and dealer partner engagement in Loyalty

Reward Excellence : Deliver engaging incentive programmes to excite our store and regional teams to excel in loyalty performance

Enhance Loyalty Partnerships : Optimise strategic loyalty reward partner collaborations and deliver marketing plans to optimize customer awareness and engagement

Elevate Loyalty Platforms : Enhance our Loyalty technical platform (CLM5, COMARCH, SMF)

Master Technical Processes : Manage technical processes, connections with partners and technology optimization.

Quality and Stability : Enhance service and system quality

Local Loyalty Projects : Implement local Loyalty projects

Budget Management: Manage the budget for Loyalty innovation projects

Heres what's needed to be successful in this role:

Essential Education:

Degree or equivalent level qualification

Preference for technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies eg Chartered institute of marketing

Essential Experience:

Previous experience in a marketing role or technical marketing

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs, both from a technical and business perspective

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Excellent technical marketing experience at all levels inclusive cross country

Excellent quantitative mind-set

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Previous 3rd Party relationship and performance management including the sourcing and identifying of both partner agencies and loyalty partners

Must have fluent English (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp

Desirable criteria

Desired qualifications encompass in-depth knowledge of M&C Europe markets, a proven track record in strategic partnerships within M&C, including companies like M&S, Rewe, Uber, Deliveroo, PAYBACK, and ryd, as well as a strong background in Customer and Consumer Insights. Expertise in Performance Monitoring, Loyalty Management, and experience in Integrated Marketing/Loyalty Communications Plans, particularly in convenience and food marketing, are highly sought-after.

Be part of a team that's inspiring change, pushing boundaries, and setting the stage to shape bp's Loyalty and Marketing for a brighter tomorrow!

We are looking for talent to join and grow in our business, and we celebrate diversity and inclusion, and committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment. Contact us to request reasonable adjustments via the link below.

Flexible working arrangements are available, and we would love to discuss these options, although this is a full time role we are open to discussions about part time options include job-sharing options.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



