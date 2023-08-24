UK Loyalty & CRM Delivery Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

With a global workforce of over 70,000 employees, BP operates with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for hard-working, committed, and high-reaching people to help us craft the face of energy for the future. CUSTOMER AND PRODUCTS We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for within our Customer & Products organisation is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. C&P is a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change. Our objectives; · being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets · focusing on growth and development of customer offers · optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximise integrated value · contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner · creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P · being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

With a global workforce of over 70,000 employees, BP operates with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for hard-working, committed, and high-reaching people to help us craft the face of energy for the future.CUSTOMER AND PRODUCTSWe’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for within our Customer & Products organisation is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms. C&P is a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change. Our objectives;· being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets· focusing on growth and development of customer offers· optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to maximise integrated value· contributing to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner· creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P· being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.



Job Description:

About the Role

MOBILITY & CONVENIENCE



Our UK mobility and convenience retail business operates within our C&P organisation, supporting over 1,200 retail forecourts and over 5 million transactions every week. At bp, we have a deep understanding of our consumer groups, their needs and motivations. We understand that technology is becoming increasingly important to the way our consumers live their lives, and we’re committed to harnessing technology to deliver an experience both on and off our sites that exceeds the expectations of our consumers.

THE ROLE



A customer focused role with a deep understanding of loyalty, personalised marketing, retail business and the customer. This position is responsible for delivery of the CRM strategy for the UK market and works alongside the UK CRM Lead to deliver campaigns for bp's proprietary loyalty programme, BPme Rewards.

The purpose of this role is to brief, develop and complete all CRM campaign activity. Ensuring they’re customer centric to increase frequency, share of wallet across convenience spend and fuel volume, reduce churn and return a profit.

The role holder should be fast paced, hand-ons and able to see opportunities to maximise customer interactions and value through targeted offers across a mix of CRM channels. The role holder will also be responsible for ensuring CRM best practices are applied across CRM within bp Europe.

The role holder will work in a diverse, agile team and will be accountable for briefing CRM campaign creative and messaging that maximises budget and channels available.

What you will deliver

Lead the on-time delivery of CRM campaigns. Across email, till coupon, push notification and in-app offers. Including creative development and technical build alongside third party agencies.

Input into and support contact plan development process for the year. Consider and apply relevant customer trends, rationalised through business case proposals.

Monitor CRM campaign performance against allocated points budget, associated with wider contact plan.

Actively seeks and applies best practices within area of expertise using all available tools and recommend improvements.

Supports opportunities to drive value through cross country activation programmes.

Understand campaign PCA reports to support and advise contact plan development.

Support the loyalty Quarterly Performance Review (QPR) and wider Business Performance Review (BPR) by providing input and insights into campaign performance.

Decide: Brief, develop and sign off CRM campaign creative and messaging. Alongside Comms and Campaigns brand team.

Decide: Contact plan execution and channel mix

Recommend: Contact Plan Strategy for BPme Rewards UK

Recommend: CRM processes and potential campaign improvements

Agree: Operational processes and improvement plans

What you will need to be successful

Education

University degree or relevant marketing qualification/s

Experience

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs.

Demonstrated expertise in Direct marketing / Segmentation and contact plan set up

Experience in completing marketing programs and campaigns. Ideally Loyalty & CRM experience within a Retail environment

Demonstrated experience in running campaigns to budget

Demonstrated 3rd Party management, ongoing relationship and performance management.

English fluency: verbal & writing skills.

Skills & Competencies

Good understanding of the Mobility & Convenience market

Generating and applying Customer and Consumer Insights

Experienced at Performance Monitoring and Loyalty Management.

Consistent track record in defining Integrated Marketing Communications Plans

You will work with

This role joins a team of 3 responsible for delivering the UK loyalty proposition, BPme Rewards, within bp's retail marketing organisation with a direct line into the European Loyalty & CRM team.

We work closely with our retail marketing colleagues, insights team and the Global Loyalty Team to support our retail colleagues in achieving our business objectives. Supported by our CRM and Loyalty agencies and partners to deliver a valued and differentiated proposition to reward our customers for their loyalty to bp.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.