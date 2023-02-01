UK Manager - Payroll Services Corporate and M&C

Job summary

At bp, our people are our most important asset. People & culture discovers, empowers, energizes and cares for our brilliant people – and so can you. We’re nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that allows our people to thrive in all aspects of their lives. We’re creating collaborative workplaces that drive innovation and agility.‎ If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.





About the opportunity:



We are now looking for a UK Manager - Payroll Services Corporate and Mobility and Convenience (M&C), who will be responsible for providing payroll analytical and management services in support of a smooth payroll delivery in the UK, for both the Corporate and M&C teams. This includes transactional support, vendor coordination, and timely and accurate analysis of payroll related research and queries.



You will work with other stakeholders to create improved processes, minimise risk, reduce costs and improve the quality and reliability of the service.



In addition, as the successful candidate, you will also have the great opportunity to manage Payroll Team Leaders in each location.





About the location:



The role will be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury office, and we're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working. You will also have regular visits to Milton Keynes on a weekly basis.

What you will deliver:



This role leads a team that is responsible for the transaction of payroll/benefits activities in the UK, across both the Corporate and M&C teams. It will also involve working with internal stakeholders and third party vendor partners to provide solutions and maintain and/or improve payroll services to employees on the UK payrolls.



More specifically, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Deputise for the Team Leads, Payroll Services, as well as the Payroll GEO

Manage the Delivery Lead Payroll and Benefit Specialists, ensuring they possess the necessary skills and experience to perform their roles; manage the recruitment process and conduct performance reviews, expense approvals etc.

Approve the monthly payroll to release the BACS payments

Approve the weekly BACS runs

Ensure the monthly reporting and/or posting of various payroll related files e.g. uploading of employee pension contributions, GAYE, union fees etc.

Ensure the monthly pre-payroll checking and corrections including manual adjustments

Manage new payment codes to be set up the pay system, testing and communication to the requestor

Ensure that country-specific process content is aligned with business needs, legislation, best practice and benchmarks

Ensure provision of documentation and knowledge share to satisfy audit requirements

Be an escalation point of contact between vendor partners and bp to resolve process issues on either side

Liaise with International Mobility payroll, Reward operations, bp Tax, bp Finance, and other internal parties as needed in support of payroll related activities, providing subject matter expertise in order to support issue resolution

Manage the overpayments and reclaim process, liaising with BFHR to ensure consistent application of the overpayment policy; submission of prior tax year adjustments with the HMRC where appropriate

Identify and leverage continuous process improvement opportunities including payroll related measures to help improve the efficiency of payroll operations through trend analysis, metrics etc.

Lead efforts relating to ad hoc and unanticipated work requests and projects as required

Ensure up to date Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all processes





What you will need to be successful:

Significant payroll experience

Relevant payroll qualification e.g. CIPP

Sound understanding of HRMC legislation and legal compliance

An understanding of complex PAYE and NI query resolution

Strong Project management skills

Great Stakeholder management skills

Great Leadership skills and ability to manage teams remotely

Strong drive to build change and resilience in the teams

Solid ability to adapt to changing priorities, peaks in workload and deadlines

Highly numerate, strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Proficiency with Excel spreadsheets



It would also be preferred that you have:

Good knowledge of HR systems

Direct interaction/experience within an HR function

Knowledge of HR systems including ADP payroll





Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!