UK Marketing Communications Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

We’re looking for a dynamic, insight and data orientated Market Communications lead (UK) to focus on increasing usage for our chargers, launching new sites as well as demand partners.The position sits within the global Marketing and Communications team within bp pulse, who are responsible for setting overarching marketing strategies, creating processes to simplify our workflows in each market, driving brand awareness,consideration, and purchase intent. The local territory Leads work closely with the global function to access resource and support to implement local plans, optimising performance but owns the UK marketing strategy, planning, delivery and performance.You will be responsible for owning all UK marketing data that pertains to critical UK metrics that drive demand and conversion. This will include an in-depth understanding of all marketing performance and communicating results effectively into senior leadership teams. You will have solid strategic experience, which will be used to identify where best to place budget and resources to deliver the strongest outcomes, in year as well as against a three-year strategy.Working closely with the global team, and with support from a Marketing Operations Manager, you will launch new activities successfully, and driving demand within agreed timings. Examples of these activities include launching of new sites, partners and tech.We are seeking an individual that can bring commercial & customer led thinking, can drive clarity and control but in a flexible and light touch way, a structured thinker with a great IQ & EQ balance who can effectively bring teams together to deliver at pace for our customers and our business.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities & Tasks:

• Own all UK marketing metrics and understand how they drive sessions and GM that ultimately drive demand

• Develop and implement high quality activation plans (with support from Marketing Operations Manager) for new site launches helping our customers find us

• Work closely with Demand Activation team to implement demand partner activation (with support from Marketing Operations Manager) challenging the current end-to-end journeys and offers to be simple and unmissable for the target audience

• Lead UK quarterly planning efforts, translating into actionable, clear briefs to global teams including defining content and resourcing requirements and how they translate into ROI

• Collaborate with network (pricing, demand, optimisation) teams to develop hypothesis and test to improve our business by increasing sessions

• Create annual UK marketing plans to accurately input into financial forecasts, and identify resourcing requirements

• Work hand in hand with network and global digital team to spend efficiently on lower funnel, site and subscriber activation

• Work closely with Customer Experience, Product and Tech to identify opportunities to further improve the customer experience (B2C, Omni) and improve performance across the board

• Lead on development of new ideas (offers, messaging, market opportunities) to grow demand

• Fully understand the UK customer, who they are, how they charge and how the market is changing

• Use internal and external data to identify market and competitor insights, communicating actionable insights to UK leadership team

• Provide key customer insides to wider UK team, identifying opportunities to challenge how we do things

• Drive customer engagement via website, app and work with global teams to develop plans with wider BP loyalty teams

• Work closely with Corporate PR to create and deliver Consumer and B2B press output

• Own claims matrix for UK, communicating changes and managing implementations after regular legal reviews

• Build comprehensive content UK specific calendar, including cultural and category defining moments to leverage

• Support B2B content creation and measurement (working closely with B2B global lead)

Knowledge & Experience:

• Relevant experience in a senior marketing role in the UK market, preferably from within Telco or FMCG

• Proven commercial acumen with ability to maximise and measure ROI , managing marketing spends

• Track record using customer insights to drive decision making

• Ability to activate and change tact quickly

• Experience of executing campaigns for retail or similar categories on the ground

• Capable of navigating an ever-changing environment, and having a ‘how can we’ approach

• Credible stakeholder management skills – presenting up to UK leadership team

• Data driven decision making with strong attention to detail

• Strong presentation skills, ability to clearly communicate insights and business recommendations to other teams across the business

• Expert knowledge of Office 365 suite, particularly excel & PowerPoint

• Experience in using PowerBI dashboards

• Genuine interest & willingness to learn more about customer needs in the EV space

• Must be willing to be work from Milton Keynes office a minimum of two days per week and the London office one day per week



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.