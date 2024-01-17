UK Marketing Operations Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

We’re looking for a delivery orientated Marketing Operations Manager (FTC until December 2024) to support the UK network team in delivering activations, launching new charging stations with correct branding as well as supporting key maintenance workstreams, ensuring every customer can access bp pulse chargers, with ease.The position sits within the bp pulse global Marketing and Communications team who are responsible for setting overarching marketing strategies, creating processes to simplify our workflows in each market, driving brand awareness, consideration, and purchase intent.



Job Description:

The local Marketing Operations Managers work closely with the UK network team, UK Marketing and Communications Lead and global function. Working closely with the global team, and with support from a Marketing Operations Manager, you will launch new activities successfully, driving demand and hitting targets within agreed timings. Examples of these activities include launching of new sites, partners and tech.

Key Responsibilities & Tasks

• Adapt global content for local needs to support new site launches (e.g. signage, POS material) from asset creation through to testing

• Visit sites to proof check all charging points and branding with an understanding of how a customer might find the charging point

• Support launch of new products e.g. Apps, loyalty programs

• Support demand partner launches with creation of promotional campaigns (email, website, banners, leadlets)

• Maintaining one document of all local pricing or product updates, communicating effectively to all stakeholders and monitoring change implementation. For example, removal of chargers, pricing changes, legal updates

• Updating sales materials as and when required

• Developing materials for BP events, and attending where required

• Creating site maintenance materials (e.g. stickers)

• Write draft FAQs when changes occur for website and customer services teams

• Manage a low level of social media content, posting based on content plan from MarComms lead and monitoring performance

• Raise all POs, track budgets on a monthly basis, identifying risk to delivery

• Upload and tag all assets created to Aprimo – our content management system

• Regularly check and remove inaccurate information on Aprimo

• Support B2B global lead and local B2B teams in creation of lead generation material

Knowledge & Experience

• Experience in marketing, in a marketing operations position

• Proven commercial acumen with ability to maximise and measure ROI , managing marketing spends

• Ability to activate and change tact quickly

• Experience of executing campaigns for retail or similar categories on the ground

• Capable of navigating an ever-changing environment, and having a ‘how can we’ approach

• Data driven decision making with strong attention to detail

• Strong presentation skills, ability to clearly communicate insights and business recommendations to other teams across the business Job Description

• Good knowledge of Office 365 suite, particularly excel & PowerPoint

• Genuine interest & willingness to learn more about customer needs in the EV space

60% office 40% home flexible working policy

This role is a Fixed Term Contract until December 2024



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.