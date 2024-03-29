UK Marketing Senior Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We’re looking for a customer and commercial focused marketing leader that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced convenience retail business.
A thought leader with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of marketing including strategy development, brand management, loyalty and marketing execution within a retail environment.
As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon mobility solutions we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or for later.
Our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand!
The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as the marketing leader within the UK, this role owns the voice of the customer into the business to shaping marketing strategy and the UK retail strategy.
We are seeking a marketeer to lead our multidiscipline team, in a fast paced and changing environment adjusting plans and resources to seek out value for both the short term financial delivery and long term brand success as we strive to be first choice for consumer on the roadside!
Degree or equivalent level qualification
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.