UK Marketing Senior Manager

We’re looking for a customer and commercial focused marketing leader that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced convenience retail business.

A thought leader with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of marketing including strategy development, brand management, loyalty and marketing execution within a retail environment.

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon mobility solutions we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or for later.

Our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand!

The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as the marketing leader within the UK, this role owns the voice of the customer into the business to shaping marketing strategy and the UK retail strategy.

We are seeking a marketeer to lead our multidiscipline team, in a fast paced and changing environment adjusting plans and resources to seek out value for both the short term financial delivery and long term brand success as we strive to be first choice for consumer on the roadside!

Accountabilities:

Marketing expert, with a deep understanding of the external category environment in both convenience retail, QSR/FFN and mobility to develop, own and execute the marketing strategy and plan for a market contributing to the C&P objectives of 2030 double the number of interactions with customers

Lead a successful team of multidiscipline marketing professionals develop and deliver the activity plan over a 24-month horizon. Nurturing talent across the function and building a culture that is a great place to work. Demonstrating deep care and a desire to play to win.

A key member of the country leadership team within the business to deliver results with P&L accountability of marketing investment that underpin the key brand health and performance metrics (customer transactions, RCOP, Volume, Spend, GM/TCC, Brand health etc).

Strong part of the European marketing leadership team to build European marketing strategies that deliver one brand voice, create efficiencies across the markets and supports the delivery of first choice for consumer across all European markets.

Plus supporting the creation of a positive team culture, that builds a team of marketing professionals who are happy, fulfilled and supported in their roles and career. Ongoing demonstration and championing of the value of marketing investment across the business.

The role leads in a 24/7 global retail business transitioning to new energy vectors and business models, working within a global matrix organization and leading multiple projects and partners, able to shift and adjust marketing plans to adapt to changing market conditions whist retaining the core strategic principles

Experience & Education:

Degree or equivalent level qualification

Preference for technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies eg Chartered institute of marketing

Experience:

Solid experience in senior marketing leadership

Demonstrated expertise in the delivery of multi-year marketing strategies and implementing cross category marketing programs in a retail organization. Building strong brand funnel metrics.

Deep knowledge in performance marketing to drive sales, ideally within a retail convenience market.

Marketing commercial management from building investment plans, allocation of spend to achieve plans across multiple strategies in year budget management across marketing revex and people budgets.

Strong operating experience across the marketing channel mix including running loyalty program leading ATL and onsite(channel) activation.

Deep understanding and validated expertise in brand proposition development and execution and growth of loyalty schemes

Consistent track record of challenging the status quo to deliver value for customers.

Strong leadership of impactful teams in fast paced roles as you need as this role will need to be able to motivate, influence and galvanize a group of people to get things done

Deep experience in direct to consumer B2C marketing. Ideally from food or convenience retailing

Skills:

Fluent English (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp.

Ability to influence at a senior level locally, regionally and globally.

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Experience and skill operating in a matrix organization.

Competencies:

Developing marketing strategy

Translating marketing strategy to plan

Brand management

Marketing performance & budget management

Sector, market, customer, and competitor understanding

Performance management

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

