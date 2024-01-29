UK Promotions and POS Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Supports the implementation of marketing, brand and comms programmes for the business. Supports the development, management and delivery of strategic programmes for the marketing team and adopts and adapts global brand offers, leveraging consumer & customer insights to drive innovation, defining country plans by brand and managing brand guidelines and policy.



Job Description:

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers.

The Promotions & POS Advisor position is a customer focused role and brings our customer story to life on our retail sites, crafting and execution point of sale assets across fuel, loyalty, BPme and convenience.

This is a fast paced role with multiple interfaces and an eye for detail is required, this role brings together the customer offer throughout the year to curate and implement the customer journey that optimises message delivery and delivers the right impact and resulting action from customers.

Key Responsibilities:

Support Promotions & POS (P&) lead on the delivery of the 24 months forecourt activation plan for allocated market including headline promotions and POS execution to increase customer transactions.

Create compelling and standardized marketing materials across all customer touchpoints.

Work closely with convenience, operations, and site support team to deliver impactful and efficient POS executions, fit for the relevant customer journey.

Agency relationship management within activation plan.

Support with the execution of physical pilots for future bp activity

Execution and implementation of all on site point of sale across forecourt and shop and all offers, services and products. Utilising templates provided by comms and campaigns to ensure effectiveness and consistency across all formats.

Supports the development of the promotion pipeline for all offers, products and services across the UK, managing the full delivery of decided campaigns and the performance tracking measurement

Managing and maintaining POS and essential equipment warehouse stocks and store ordering systems

Key Skills:

Performance marketing experience, ideally within a retail convenience market.

Experience in building strong trust and performance-based agency

Strong project management of multiple activity at one time

Hands on collaborative approach

Strong influencing and team engagement skills

Preferably experience in marketing operations delivery ideally in a retail environment with high volume of activity

Convenience or food retail (supermarket) experience desirable

Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



