UK Wild Bean Café Brand Execution Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp/aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.



Job Description:

Wild Bean Café (WBC) is bp’s global food for brand and is a core part of the total convenience offer in the UK. To support the development and expansion of our brand, we are looking for a brand advisor who can support the brand and communications manager to implement the WBC brand plan across all of the customer touchpoints. Working across the marketing team to recommend a WBC marketing plan to be implemented by the marketing team and supporting the business to build a consistent brand experience from comms to unform to supporting the product development team.



Key Accountabilities

Executing approved media plans and building out creative assets for paid for media campaigns.

Briefing and implementing master assets for WBC to be utilised across media, CRM and POS

Supporting other marketing teams to build WBC marketing plans across consumer and fleet audiences.

Act as the brand custodian for WBC to ensure all comms and campaigns are consistent and in line with brand standards

Supporting the brand and communications manager to maintain and refresh WBC brand proposition across all channels of trade for WBC

Supporting comms and campaigns lead on the Management of budgets for allocated campaigns, including invoice and payment process.

Supporting brand and communications leads on execution of social media plans and owned content management on websites for WBC

Ownership of digital assets management (DAM) tool maintenance for WBC, ensuring this toll is rigorously maintained and utilised for all allocated campaigns and tagged markets

Working closely with instore digital media team to build relevant and compelling WBC content plans

Essential Education

Higher education level or equivalent experience

+3 years career experience in other field (e.g retail operations, buying or opex)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Proven ability to understand customer and competitor trends in market place

Experience in developing brand plans across various customer touchpoints both in store and out of store

Experience in building successful working relationships with agencies and sales teams

Numerical ability, experience and understanding on finance and invoicing processes

Must have fluent English (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp.

Experience with food brand and ideally within QSR category

Desirable criteria

Convenience or food retail (supermarket) experience desirable

FMCG brand management

Understanding and ability to brief and interpret customer research

Flexible working available

Want to do a job share and have someone in mind that you could partner with, we are open to discuss

Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



