US Cash and Working Capital Finance Lead

Finance



Finance Group



We have a fantastic opportunity for a Finance Lead to drive performance of a material part of the Group's portfolio!

The NA Cash and Working Capital Lead is responsible for the execution of the integrated working capital forecast process for Refining, Midstream and M&C in NA (~$10bn gross balance sheet). By also executing the analysis of actuals for forecast variances, this position provides a risk assessment to the Global Cash Manager regarding the financial plan execution as well as recommending options to support decision making.

This position will work closely with the Refining Supply Coordinators, T&S BMI, ARC and GBS, with senior management exposure through running the resource allocation network.

This is a great development opportunity for learning about several businesses in C&P while becoming an SME on cash and working capital as using new digital tools.

Accountabilities

Be the lead finance contact for all working capital topics for Refining, M&C and Midstream in NA

Apply rigorous cash and working capital management processes to ensure consistent delivery of accurate, timely and quality information to support decision making and delivery of quarterly cash targets

Manage submissions of Working Capital monthly actuals and forecast and prepare commentary for each bridging comparison period

Own the Working Capital interface with T&S

Maintain a V&O register and business levers

Lead RAN meetings by preparing materials and facilitating the meeting discussions, tracking actions where required

Develop a strong stakeholder engagement with businesses, PPM, ARC And GBS

Drive value added conversations with the businesses through a strong understanding of their working capital drivers

Keep abreast of working capital and cash related policies/guidelines to ensure an appropriate control framework

Become super user in ICF and drive CI initiatives

Essential Education and Experience

A Bachelor's degree or higher is required - preferably in Finance or Accounting

CPA, MBA or Chartered Accountant, preferred

5+ years of relevant finance and accounting experience

Extensive experience with financial reporting and analysis

Experience managing, influencing and balancing multiple stakeholder groups on cash and working capital topics

Excellent Excel

Knowledge of PowerBI, SAP, Python an advantage

Experience in Midstream / Refining / M&C business, preferred.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



