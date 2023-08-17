US Compliance Project Manager

Job summary

Abour Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

People & Culture



HR Group



Role Synopsis

P&C U.S. Compliance is looking for a project manager to help lead U.S. compliance capabilities and ensure that BP’s P&C processes meet the applicable US legal and regulatory employment requirements (i.e. OFCCP Compliance).

The candidate will lead many US OFCCP compliance projects in the US including the integration of new businesses into our core compliance processes, communicate and engage with our businesses on compliance requirements, identify and develop process improvements, and collaborate closely with the business to ensure on-going compliance. In addition, this role must collaborate and develop/maintain a strong business relationship with the different process owners, build realistic project plans to implement sophisticated end to end process solutions, deliver the expected outcomes on time, schedule tasks and meetings accordingly, and delegate assignments as needed.

The Project Manager will evaluate our key processes and data to develop key projects to fully address our implementation and monitoring phases. The preferred candidate must work with multiple process owners including systems process owners (Workday, ADP, PeopleSoft, PeopleMatter etc.), Talent Acquisition, Rewards, Business Facing P&C, External Vendors, Legal, Payroll, etc.

The Project Manager must track the progress and performance of each project, along with the performance and efficiency of the team members involved in each project.

Duties/Responsibilities

Acts as a critical interface between different businesses, multifunctional project team members, vendors etc.

Leads interdepartmental and multifunctional teams to complete projects on time, to specifications, and with accuracy and efficiency.

Outlines the tasks involved in the project and delegates accordingly.

Estimates the expected time and costs for each project.

Establishes and conducts project risk assessments; reports identified risks that will jeopardize the project success and sustainability; provides recommendations for mitigation of risk.

Identify training needs and provide training and information required to ensure that the gains and improvements are sustainable.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local laws, and regulations as well as BP policies, standards, specifications, and standard methodologies.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet goals.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to prioritize tasks and to delegate them when appropriate.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software.

Knowledge of BP’s systems, processes and people.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in related field, which may include Business, Computer Science, etc.

At least three years of related experience required – including HR Systems and US OFCCP Compliance.

Project management certifications desirable.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

