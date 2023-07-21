Job summary

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Synopsis

This is a critical role and you will be empowered to contribute to an outstanding team to support the US Compliance Program in delivering exceptional results. This will be achieved through ensuring the integrity of the data used on a day-to day-basis, developing program insights, analytics tools and tuning models to support the compliance team in making informed decisions. In addition, building a positive relationship with the People and Culture COEs to develop sustainable solutions.

We are looking for an experienced US Compliance Solutions Lead to help us assist in growing our compliance function by developing:

Process for compliance in data quality, accuracy & completeness,

analytical tools to monitor our HR processes including resourcing, hiring, promotion, termination, and pay.

Key Responsibilities:

Establish a proactive approach to mitigating compliance and operational risks for HR processes, including implementing a framework for identifying, implementing, testing and monitoring controls.

Advise HR collaborators on audit compliance during business process changes, system changes and issues, etc.

Work to create solutions in relation to compliance needs and projects, including automation and reporting.

Assist in developing a robust analytical function for risk detection, profiling, and mitigation. This includes using sophisticated analytical techniques (such as statistical modeling and data mining) and technology to improve risk detection and operational efficiency.

Develop system performance metrics and implement a Testing and QA process to ensure consistent and accurate data is produced at all times.

Enhance and automate compliance reporting solutions, including data collection, aggregation, governance, and reporting.

Build self-service dashboards, statistical tools and models, and reports to enable consistent and informed decision-making.

Assist with rule coverage assessments and risk-to-rule mapping exercises.

Perform analysis of structured and unstructured data to solve complex business and department problems using sophisticated statistical techniques and analysis.

Leverage business automation tools to find opportunities for ongoing program improvement.

Desired Qualifications:

5-7 years of experience in the development and deployment of strategic models used in decision-making processes, model validation, or statistical analysis Experience in data mining and analytics with SQL, SAS, R, or Python.

Experience in working with US compliance requirements under the Affirmative Action Programs

Ability to analyze and aggregate large amounts of data from disparate sources.

Possesses strong project management, organizational, analytical, presentation and leadership skills.

Ability to manage multiple tasks concurrently in an effective and efficient manner with minimal direction.

Bachelor's degree required; Advanced degree preferred.

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns, Organizational development



