Customers & Products



Sales Group



The US DIY Mass Sales Team Manager is responsible for profitable sales delivery within our mass merchant sales team. This includes US based customers across multiple retail segments including grocery, convenience, dollar stores, home improvement, eCommerce, and farm stores. The role holder will seek to grow Castrol’s business by obtaining a deep understanding of their customer set to build and execute winning strategies through strong internal cross functional collaboration. The Mass Sales Team Manager serves as the primary commercial sales leader for their business and holds ultimate accountability for the P&L.



Leads a team of 5 National Account Managers (NAMs) to deliver annual plan targets for volume, sales revenue, gross margin, and market share.

Collaborates with Sales Channel Manager, direct reports, and internal functions to develop strategic customer growth plans. Identifies and implements tactical initiatives to support delivery of the strategy.

Works in close collaboration with internal & external marketing teams and customers to optimize & grow Castrol omni-channel presence.

Builds strong customer relationships at corporate headquarter and field levels through effective customer relationship management.

Development of quality, professional, and creative customer presentations. Participates in frequent customer business reviews.

Oversees and contributes to a robust sales pipeline and works diligently internally and with customers to drive sales conversion.

Monitors current financial performance and other key performance indicators in relation to plan and makes interventions as necessary to close potential performance gaps.

Supports the development of pricing and promotional strategies to maximize volume & margins. Identifies and implements actions to enhance trade spend effectiveness.

Provide oversight to the demand planning process, ensuring NAMs provide accurate and timely demand forecasts for all products in the portfolio according to recent sales trends and current business intelligence impacting future demand.

Manages team travel expenses in accordance with monthly budgets.

Aligns with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors, and Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental Standards.

Minimum of 7 years in sales, sales management, and/or marketing experience selling products through the retail omni-channel market space.

Proven cross functional management experience working within multiple layers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Proficiency in the management and negotiation of programs and offers.

Knowledge / work experience in the automotive aftermarket is desirable.

Strong track record of coaching for performance.

Strong leadership qualities and ability to think strategically to develop and execute longer term team & organizational strategies.

Bachelor’s degree in sales, marketing, or technical field. MBA is desired.

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is fully remote



Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.