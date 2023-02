Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Role Synopsis

This role will be responsible for commercializing the E-Commerce & Digital channel strategy through the development, alignment, and execution of programs to achieve profitable brand growth. Emphasis on emerging platforms that drive a strong point of differentiation within the lubricants space will be a critical focus area for the role.

As the Digital Channel owner, you will be responsible for assessing the current portfolio of offerings and identifying ways to streamline them in order to drive awareness, engagement, and relevancy with consumers, both on-line, off-line, and in-store. This role will help set the direction as to which digital tools create a point of differentiation with existing customers to enhance the consumer purchase journey. The digital owner will also provide direction as to which digital properties should be enhanced, added, or discontinued.

You will also be responsible for creating and uploading copy to websites and other platforms, optimizing images for their website and understand how marketing impacts its goals. Also, in conjunction with our agency, you will have responsibility to provide accurate reporting demonstrate the effectiveness of specific campaigns.

Key Accountabilities

Own, run, and lead relationships with digital agencies to enhance and maintain digital product management, content development, and consistent, harmonized product display pages across key retailers

Works in collaboration with Brand & Communications, Digital Manger, and Global Digital Team to drive strong cross-functional expertise and sales results.

Works in collaboration with National Account Manager and Sales Leads to enhance sale results (both on-line and in-store) with key retailers: AMAZON, walmart.com, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and several other Mass retailers.

Provide monthly reporting on all businesses to understand areas for change and amplification.

Plan and complete all digital marketing, including SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and display advertising campaigns

Measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs)

Brainstorm new and creative growth strategies

Plan, complete, and measure experiments and conversion tests with agency.

Collaborate with internal teams to create landing pages and optimize user experience

Utilize strong analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touch points

Instrument conversion points and optimize user funnels

Collaborate with agencies and other vendor partners

Evaluate emerging technologies. Provide thought leadership and perspective for adoption where appropriate

Identify consumers who start their purchase journey on AMAZON and quantify their purchases made at other retailers.

Monitor and provide recommendations for optimizing eCommerce fundamentals to drive seamless execution and deliver results.

Develop digital road map for US Lubricants business for next three to five years while evaluating tools that already exist within BP’s global digital team to determine viability in the US market.

Ensure that Castrol’s existing digital properties are fit for purpose and drive the right experience with our customers and internal sales teams.

Lead E-Commerce initiatives internally and externally

Lead and develop plan to capture and build Castrol Ratings & Reviews and improve product content scores.

Efficient and rigorous budget management

Implement and leverage relevant digital technologies – Virtual & Augmented reality, QR codes, etc.

Learn and mange marketing content on specific retailer platforms – i.e. Syndigo (Home Depot, Lowes) and others

Create a strategic recommendation on Castrol’s entry to DTC.

Essential Education:

University degree in Marketing or related discipline

Essential Criteria:

Minimum 5 years of experience of relevant marketing experience required with a strong track record of business results and organizational leadership.

Minimum of 3 years working within the e-Commerce space. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) experience and business-to-consumer (BTC)

Strong creative and conceptual thinking ability to set a vision, identify new opportunities, develop new ways of working, pinpoint solutions to complex problems and overcome obstacles

Comprehensive understanding of digital ecosystems and how desktop, mobile, social, search and other online and offline channels work together in a consumer’s journey to improve user experience and shorten path to purchase.

Experience with Amazon (Vendor Central) Walmart.com (Item 360, Walmart Auto Care Center, (ACCs); google shopping, or other BTC platforms

Strong track record of developing and executing plans, identifying and implementing new opportunities, measuring, and delivering results.

Advanced analytical skills with ability to mine data for understanding and insight

Desirable Criteria:

Develop Marketing Strategy- Mastery

Loyalty Management – Expert

Customer Value Proposition Development – Mastery

Excellence & Courage

Experience in the auto product space preferred.

(Syndigo – Home Depot and Lowe’s

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree desirable