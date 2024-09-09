Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



The purpose of this exciting role is to execute the bp sponsorship strategy, with specific responsibility for managing and collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to drive the activation of the US-focused properties across basketball, baseball, and motorsport. The US Sponsorship Manager will maximize value across all business units including Castrol, Mobility & Convenience, bp pulse, Travel Centers of America and the bp corporate brand.

The post holder will be customer-focused, passionate about sponsorship and with experience of using sport across multiple channels including brand building, digital communications, customer engagement, incentives, promotions, POS and events. The successful candidate will have a proven track record of effective leadership and navigating complex organizations to drive collaboration and seamless execution across diverse sets of stakeholders to deliver business results.

Key Accountabilities:

Implements the bp and Castrol sponsorship strategy in the US and represents the needs of the US in global strategy and deals.

Negotiates and manages US-focused sponsorship contracts across basketball, motorsport, and baseball, building strong relationships with partners; helps in negotiation of and advises on new US sponsorship agreements.

Accountable for co-creation of US business activation strategies across Castrol, Mobility & Convenience, Travel Centers, bp pulse and corporate bp brand, working with the businesses – seeking to increase value of US assets across the portfolio of bp businesses.

Proactively identifies opportunities and takes briefs from partners, providing SME assistance with development of activation concepts and supports in-market execution.

Manages sponsorship agency relationship and accountable for their performance.

Manages rights holder relationships, activity approvals, and ensures delivery of contractual rights.

Develops sponsorship toolkits to provide guidance to businesses on the use of IP and marketing rights as well as approval processes.

Accountable for reporting performance of sponsorships using bp’s evaluation framework, seeking input from the businesses.

Identifies efficiencies and shares standard process across the sponsorship team and businesses.

Manage all programs in line with bp E&C, HSE&C, cyber security, and financial policies, taking proactive steps to minimize and mitigate risk.

Manages relationships with relevant customers to prepare crisis response plans.

Provides support to other markets that activate US-focused properties i.e. Mexico and Turkey

Assists Global Motorsport Sponsorship Manager with Formula 1 and Formula E activation opportunities in the US.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience required.

5 years of sponsorship leadership experience, ideally in global corporations.

5 years of managing agency or complex vendor relationships

Skills & Competencies:

Events management

Project & relationship management

Understanding BP and building internal relationships

Brand visual standards

Translating marketing strategy into plans

Development of digital marketing activities

Defining the integrated marketing comms plan

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding.

Using market research effectively

Developing & implementing creative and content

Performance monitoring

How much do we pay (Base)? $132,000 -244,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.